12 Must-Do Experiences in Zurich

Zurich is Switzerland’s largest city and there are plenty of must-do experiences that will make a trip here unforgettable. Ride the Polybahn funicular, one of two left in Zurich, for panoramic views of the city. Explore Zurich's streets on foot or on a rented bike. And if shopping on Bahnhofstrasse hasn't left your wallet too weary, head to Einzelstück for vintage objects and upcycled items from around the world.