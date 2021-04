Frauenbad Stadthausquai Stadthausquai 12, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

An Art Deco Badi in the Altstadt Situated on the left bank of the Limmat River in the Old Town, this is the badi to go to if you want to swim with a postcard-worthy backdrop (Grossmünster Church is diagonally across). In the daytime, it’s women-only in the Art Deco bathhouse; come evening, it transforms into the beautifully lit Barfussbar, which welcomes a mixed crowd.