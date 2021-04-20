Im Viadukt
Viaduktstrasse 65, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 274 30 60
Tue - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 2pm - 6pm
Shopping Under Century-Old Stone ArchesThe striking Im Viadukt opened in 2010 beneath century-old stone arches with Zurich’s first permanent covered market and 50 vendors. At Berg und Tal, owners Simon Rietschin and Daniel Rufli stock their food shop with items sourced mostly from within Switzerland and purchased directly from the producer, from sausages to the more unexpected, like Lindenblüten teas from the Swiss mountainside and absinthe made from angelica and grande wormwood from Val-de-Tavers. The wine shop Südhang sells small production bottlings including those made with grapes grown around Zurich, and Tritt-Käse specializes in local raw milk cheeses.
Photo © Ralph Hut/Im Viadukt.