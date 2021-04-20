Rote Fabrik Seestrasse 395, 8038 Zürich, Switzerland

Lakeside Cultural Center, Restaurant and Bar This silk mill turned cultural center on Lake Zurich’s left bank hosts over a hundred concerts, parties and festivals a year and is home to 60 art studios. It’s also a popular bar, especially come summer, when locals flock to the communal outdoor tables steps from the water’s edge (a favorite place to sit is in one of the handful of old-school ski lifts for prime views of the Alps). The setting is colorful and edgy—graffiti everywhere, plants shooting out from clawfoot bathtubs—a rarity so far from Kreis 4 and 5.



Photo © Christian Beutler/Zürich Tourismus.

