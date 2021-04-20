Where are you going?
Limmatquai

8001 Zürich, Switzerland
A Serene River Stroll Zurich Switzerland

A Serene River Stroll

A stroll along the serene Limmatquai, the street along the right bank of the Limmat River from Central to Bellevue, will surely seduce any visitor to Zurich. It will take you past the city’s numerous bridges, Grossmünster Church, the stately Rathaus (Zurich’s city hall), and terrific spots to eat and drink. The 18th century guild house Zunfhaus zur Zimmerleuten serves fondue on sidewalk tables, while Grande brews the best coffee in town.

Photo © Bruno Macor/FB/Zürich Tourismus.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

