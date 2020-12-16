12 Must-Do Experiences in French Polynesia

French Polynesia has so much to experience, it is hard to decide what is a must-do. You can swim, snorkel, and watch expert surfers in the azure waters; doze on a white-sand beach and wake for fresh-caught tuna and a Tahitian sunset; or sleep in blissful French Polynesian bungalows overlooking blue lagoons. These jaw dropping beautiful islands in the South Pacific offer endless possibilities—why not try them all?