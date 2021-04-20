Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa
French Polynesia
| +689 40 60 84 00
Photo courtesy of Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa
Le Taha'a Island Resort & SpaSet against a backdrop of lush jungle, this secluded luxury resort offers a mix of accommodations, from gorgeous villas with their own private plunge pools located right on the resort's powdery white sands to overwater bungalows with traditional thatched roofs, large lagoon-facing decks, and deep soaking tubs. The resort sits on the mountainous, verdant island of Taha'a, off the coast of Raiatea, and is accessible only by speedboat or helicopter. Taha’a is also known as the vanilla island, renowned for producing some of the finest Tahitian vanilla in the world, and the hotel offers excursions out to local vanilla plantations as well as to pearl farms, where guests can learn how famous black Tahitian pearls are harvested. Marine conservation tours are also available, and the hotel can even arrange yacht rentals for guests on request. Cultural activities include weekly Polynesian-themed evenings, complete with a Tahitian buffet and local performers, such as traditional fire dancers.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A Day in Paradise
On a recent trip to research resorts, I had the opportunity to visit Tahiti, Moorea, Bora Bora and the island of Taha'a. All were fabulous places to explore, but my favorite stay was at the Five Star Taha'a Island Resort and Spa on the island of Taha'a.
Part of the allure of the resort is the remoteness of Taha'a. To get there I had to take a 35-minute boat taxi from the airport in Raiatea. What a spectacular boat ride it was, however. The lush setting on a sparkling lagoon is everything I imagined the resort would be. It was my first time ever to stay in an overwater bungalow, and a luxurious bungalow at that. I especially enjoyed the sunset over the lagoon, and an early morning swim right outside my door.
The resort has a few restaurants, a swimming pool, fitness center, spa and gift shop, so you are not totally isolated. If you want to just relax in one of the prettiest spots in the world, you can do that too. If you visit this special place in French Polynesia, you may discover as I did, that it is hard to get any better than this!
Part of the allure of the resort is the remoteness of Taha'a. To get there I had to take a 35-minute boat taxi from the airport in Raiatea. What a spectacular boat ride it was, however. The lush setting on a sparkling lagoon is everything I imagined the resort would be. It was my first time ever to stay in an overwater bungalow, and a luxurious bungalow at that. I especially enjoyed the sunset over the lagoon, and an early morning swim right outside my door.
The resort has a few restaurants, a swimming pool, fitness center, spa and gift shop, so you are not totally isolated. If you want to just relax in one of the prettiest spots in the world, you can do that too. If you visit this special place in French Polynesia, you may discover as I did, that it is hard to get any better than this!
over 5 years ago
Ta'haa honeymoon perfection.
This resort is on its own island. Very beautiful but also a little secluded, lots of beach activities, the pool is nice, very relaxing. The over water huts are perfect. Don't miss!!!