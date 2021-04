Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa

On a recent trip to research resorts, I had the opportunity to visit Tahiti, Moorea, Bora Bora and the island of Taha'a. All were fabulous places to explore, but my favorite stay was at the Five Star Taha'a Island Resort and Spa on the island of Taha'a.Part of the allure of the resort is the remoteness of Taha'a. To get there I had to take a 35-minute boat taxi from the airport in Raiatea. What a spectacular boat ride it was, however. The lush setting on a sparkling lagoon is everything I imagined the resort would be. It was my first time ever to stay in an overwater bungalow, and a luxurious bungalow at that. I especially enjoyed the sunset over the lagoon, and an early morning swim right outside my door.The resort has a few restaurants, a swimming pool, fitness center, spa and gift shop, so you are not totally isolated. If you want to just relax in one of the prettiest spots in the world, you can do that too. If you visit this special place in French Polynesia , you may discover as I did, that it is hard to get any better than this!