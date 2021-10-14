Home>Travel inspiration>Style and Design

Away Taps Emerging Fashion Designers for Limited-Edition Luggage Collections

By Lyndsey Matthews

Oct 14, 2021

share this article
flipboard
Once these capsule collections sell out, they’re gone for good.

Courtesy of Away

Once these capsule collections sell out, they’re gone for good.

Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi all contributed to Away’s inaugural designer collaboration series.

share this article
flipboard

Away is no stranger to limited-edition collaborations. The luggage company has partnered with celebrities like Serena Williams and Rashida Jones as well as the high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic to design exclusive versions of its popular hard-shell suitcases, weekend bags, and more. Now, the company is teaming up with emerging fashion designers for the first time ever.

Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi each designed a three-piece capsule collection with their own spin on classic Away items, including the Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack, and Travel Pouch Set.

The full collection is available starting October 14 online and in person at Away’s 13 brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. For more on each designer and the inspiration behind each capsule collection, read on:

The Away by Sandy Liang collection
Courtesy of Away
The Away by Sandy Liang collection

Away by Sandy Liang

Buy now: Front Pocket Backpack, $245, awaytravel.com; Large Everywhere Bag, $295, awaytravel.com; Travel Pouch Set, $55, awaytravel.com

New Yorker Sandy Liang incorporated a bold floral pattern in her designs for Away. “In this case I warped the flowers so they looked spacey and whimsical. Then I dropped in some anime eyes to add another element of playfulness,” Liang said in a statement. “When you look at it on the Away bags it reads almost like a floral camo.”

The Away by Tia Adeola collection
Courtesy of Away
The Away by Tia Adeola collection

Away by Tia Adeola

Buy now: Front Pocket Backpack, $245, awaytravel.com; Large Everywhere Bag, $295, awaytravel.com; Travel Pouch Set, $55, awaytravel.com

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted this collection to feel chic and luxurious which is why I chose to work with tweed for these products,” Tia Adeola said. For an added element of fun, the Nigerian-born, London-raised designer added her signature ruffles as the trim on her bags.

The Away by Ji Won Choi collection
Courtesy of Away
The Away by Ji Won Choi collection

Away by Ji Won Choi

Buy now: Front Pocket Backpack, $245, awaytravel.com; Large Everywhere Bag, $295, awaytravel.com; Travel Pouch Set, $55, awaytravel.com

“I wanted this collection to feel uplifting, bright, and sporty. The bright colors are immediately recognizable and distinguishable and allow the products to be spotted from far away, while the waterproof nylon material of the bags is sporty and practical,” said Ji Won Choi, a designer born in South Korea and raised in Oklahoma. Just as with her clothing line, it was important for her Away collection to use sustainable materials including 100 percent recycled nylon and vegan leather.

>> Next: The Avid Traveler’s Guide to Buying Luggage

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

popular stories

  1. Southwest Canceled One-Third of Its Flights This Weekend—What Went Wrong?

    Tips + News

  2. The Best Travel Jackets for Men and Women

    Tips + News

  3. United Just Added a Ton of New International Flights for 2022

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Loyalty + Rewards

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

COVID + Travel

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

COVID + Travel

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Books