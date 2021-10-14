Away Taps Emerging Fashion Designers for Limited-Edition Luggage Collections

Courtesy of Away
Once these capsule collections sell out, they’re gone for good.
Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi all contributed to Away’s inaugural designer collaboration series.
Away is no stranger to limited-edition collaborations. The luggage company has partnered with celebrities like Serena Williams and Rashida Jones as well as the high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic to design exclusive versions of its popular hard-shell suitcases, weekend bags, and more. Now, the company is teaming up with emerging fashion designers for the first time ever.
Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi each designed a three-piece capsule collection with their own spin on classic Away items, including the Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack, and Travel Pouch Set.
The full collection is available starting October 14 online and in person at Away’s 13 brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. For more on each designer and the inspiration behind each capsule collection, read on:
New Yorker Sandy Liang incorporated a bold floral pattern in her designs for Away. “In this case I warped the flowers so they looked spacey and whimsical. Then I dropped in some anime eyes to add another element of playfulness,” Liang said in a statement. “When you look at it on the Away bags it reads almost like a floral camo.”
“I wanted this collection to feel chic and luxurious which is why I chose to work with tweed for these products,” Tia Adeola said. For an added element of fun, the Nigerian-born, London-raised designer added her signature ruffles as the trim on her bags.
“I wanted this collection to feel uplifting, bright, and sporty. The bright colors are immediately recognizable and distinguishable and allow the products to be spotted from far away, while the waterproof nylon material of the bags is sporty and practical,” said Ji Won Choi, a designer born in South Korea and raised in Oklahoma. Just as with her clothing line, it was important for her Away collection to use sustainable materials including 100 percent recycled nylon and vegan leather.
