Away Taps Emerging Fashion Designers for Limited-Edition Luggage Collections

Away is no stranger to limited-edition collaborations. The luggage company has partnered with celebrities like Serena Williams and Rashida Jones as well as the high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic to design exclusive versions of its popular hard-shell suitcases, weekend bags, and more. Now, the company is teaming up with emerging fashion designers for the first time ever.

Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi each designed a three-piece capsule collection with their own spin on classic Away items, including the Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack, and Travel Pouch Set.

The full collection is available starting October 14 online and in person at Away’s 13 brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. For more on each designer and the inspiration behind each capsule collection, read on:

Away by Sandy Liang

New Yorker Sandy Liang incorporated a bold floral pattern in her designs for Away. “In this case I warped the flowers so they looked spacey and whimsical. Then I dropped in some anime eyes to add another element of playfulness,” Liang said in a statement. “When you look at it on the Away bags it reads almost like a floral camo.”

Away by Tia Adeola

