Where to Shop Local in Singapore

Not long ago, the phrase “Made in Singapore” was associated with a handful of tech companies like Razer and Creative and old-school health products like Tiger Balm and Axe Oil (a cure-all for headaches, stomachaches, insect bites, and “giddiness,” among other maladies). Meanwhile, shopping in Singapore was largely limited to designer brands or fast fashion lines sold inside gleaming mega malls on Orchard Road, an enjoyable, convenient experience — you could walk for half a mile and never leave the air-conditioning — but one that remained indistinguishable from any other capital city.

With over 20 malls on a 1.3-mile strip, Orchard Road is still a shopping destination unto itself, but for anyone keen to discover small, independent brands, the shop-local opportunities were scattered at best—until the unveiling of Design Orchard in January 2019, with its official opening just last month. The three-in-one, concrete-and-glass complex on the corner of Orchard and Cairnhill Roads offers a self-proclaimed “integrated retail concept”: On the first floor is a showcase of more than 60 Singapore brands curated by local retailer Naiise (pronounced “nice”). The second level coworking/fashion incubator the Cocoon Space has a fabric library, pattern-cutting tables, and overlock sewing machines. On the roof, a public-access garden offers a sweeping view of Orchard Road with an amphitheatre and various breakout spaces designed to host fashion shows, concerts, and pop-up markets. Active Fashion Week held core yoga and barre classes in the rooftop garden. In March, a pop-up event will feature activewear brand Kydra and a new skincare launch.

The visual impression of the two-and-a-half-story structure isn’t easily forgotten. Designed by WOHA Architects, Design Orchard lives up to its name with its lavish green roof and indoor landscaping throughout; its distinctive Swiss-cheese-like concrete facade is offset by glass and timber elements. Self-checkout counters and interactive mirrors that tell a brand’s backstory offer a modern retail approach while driving home the made-in-Singapore distinction.

Make time to check out a few of our favorite brands:



Courtesy of Lingwu

Ling Wu

Arm candy that’s often carried by Singapore’s fashionistas, Ling Wu’s buttery soft leather bags are beloved for their handmade touch. Each piece of leather is hand-rolled with glass bottles—and the bags’ practical designs means they hold more than just a cell phone and lipstick. Wu uses sustainably sourced hides stained in rich hues inspired by Asian ingredients like turmeric, chili, and star anise. Best sellers include the Miller bag in a cute printed Italian patent leather and the clutch-style Bubble 10-inch Python. (She sources products that fall within the standards set by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, aka CITES.)

Matter