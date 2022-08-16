These Editor-Approved Summersalt Swimsuits Are up to 60 Percent off Right Now

Summer’s not over quite yet. And if you missed Summersalt’s massive sale earlier this summer, you’re in luck. Starting August 16, the size-inclusive swimwear brand is having its biggest sitewide sale ever . You can save up to 60 percent on some of our favorite Summersalt suits, which are made with recycled polyamide fabric and include a range of sizes from 0 to 24.

That means you can find the looks-good-on-everyone Sidestroke swimsuit— that’s always on my beach packing list —for as little as $38 in select colors and sizes. Its comfy loungewear and cover-ups are also on sale, too.

Here’s a few more of the nitty-gritty details:

Free shipping is available on domestic U.S. orders $250 and up

No code is needed

The entire site is included in the sale, except for select third-party partnerships like the limited edition Diane von Furstenberg prints.

All items are final sale, exchanges are allowed if something is the wrong size. (I’ve found its sizing and fit guide—based on 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women—to be highly accurate.)

Summersalt’s Endless Summer Sale runs through August 31, but I found during its last sale things sold out quickly. So it’s best to nab these deals while you can. Shop the entire sale at Summersalt.com , or keep scrolling to see curated picks from the AFAR team.

The Sidestroke in Deep Sea, Hydrangea, and White Sand Courtesy of Summersalt

The Sidestroke Swimsuit

Buy now: from $38–$88 (was $95–$125), summersalt.com

This swimsuit is one of Summersalt’s best sellers for good reason. If you scroll through even just a few pages of the 6,000+ positive reviews, you’ll notice a trend. It looks good—and feels good—on basically everyone. Made with Summersalt’s signature compressive fabric, this one-piece suit feels supportive in my mid section while also providing full coverage on my, er, back section so I’m not constantly pulling wedgies out during a swim. The cute one-shoulder design is modest without coming off matronly.

I purchased the Sidestroke in the “Deep Sea, Hydrangea, and White Sand” colorway in May 2021. In the last 15 months, I’ve worn it everywhere from Necker Island in the BVI to Iceland’s Blue Lagoon and the Grutas Tolantongo hot springs north of Mexico City. Even though the laundry instructions recommend hand-washing and line-drying, I’ve thrown it in a cold-wash cycle a few times and it still looks brand new.

The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke in Olive and Spritz Courtesy of Summersalt

The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

As a C-cup, I find the original Sidestroke suit to be properly supportive in the chest area. However, some people with larger chests have pointed out in reviews they don’t find it supportive enough since it lacks cups due to the diagonal seaming in the design. If you prefer a suit with cups sewn in, the Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke comes with those as well as an oversized bow on the shoulder for a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

The Summersalt Ribbed Belted Backflip in Spiced Coral Courtesy of Summersalt

The Ribbed Belted Backflip

“I love the retro, ’70s design of the Ribbed Belted Backflip, a one-piece that I feel both fashionable and confident in,” says Jessie Beck, AFAR’s senior manager, SEO & Video. “The straps are not adjustable, but that hasn’t been a problem so far—it feels snug and stays in place even while I’m actively swimming or moving around.”