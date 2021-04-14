Rothy’s New Summer Totes Come With a Clever Detail for Travelers

After launching its first lines of handbags and luggage in 2020, Rothy’s is expanding its bag collection once again with the introduction of two new silhouettes just in time for summer beach trips. Like all Rothy’s bags (and shoes), the Pail and the Rope Tote are sustainably made with the brand’s signature knit material crafted from discarded plastic water bottles and marine plastic.

In addition to being machine-washable and lightweight, these two new bags come with an even more important detail for travelers who want to keep their belongings secure along the way. Both the larger Rope Tote and the smaller Pail come with rope tie closures, so your stuff doesn’t spill out when you stash it under the airplane seat or or toss it in the backseat on your next road trip. The new bags also come with rope top handles that match the interior rope tie closures for a casual, beachy look.

Here’s a look at the new bags, which are available to shop online at Rothys.com as of April 13:

Courtesy of Rothy’s The Rope Tote in Indigo Sky

The Rope Tote