Rothy’s New Summer Totes Come With a Clever Detail for Travelers

Apr 14, 2021
The Rope Tote can fit a beach blanket and even a change of clothes, if you need it.
Plus, they’re sustainably made.
After launching its first lines of handbags and luggage in 2020, Rothy’s is expanding its bag collection once again with the introduction of two new silhouettes just in time for summer beach trips. Like all Rothy’s bags (and shoes), the Pail and the Rope Tote are sustainably made with the brand’s signature knit material crafted from discarded plastic water bottles and marine plastic.
In addition to being machine-washable and lightweight, these two new bags come with an even more important detail for travelers who want to keep their belongings secure along the way. Both the larger Rope Tote and the smaller Pail come with rope tie closures, so your stuff doesn’t spill out when you stash it under the airplane seat or or toss it in the backseat on your next road trip. The new bags also come with rope top handles that match the interior rope tie closures for a casual, beachy look.
Here’s a look at the new bags, which are available to shop online at Rothys.com as of April 13:
This roomy tote makes a great beach bag and could even work as a weekender. (Seriously, at 11.4 x 21.3 x 8.3 inches it’s nearly as big as the maximum carry-on size limit of 14 x 22 x 9 inches for most domestic airlines.) There’s enough space in this bag for a beach blanket, your water bottle, a book, and even a change (or two) of clothes, if you need it. Thanks to the rope tie closure, you won’t have to worry about all that stuff spilling out along the way. It also comes with two interior pockets—one zippered, one open—for keeping small essentials like your phone, wallet, and sunglasses organized.
On days when you don’t need to bring everything with you—maybe just your sunglasses, some snacks, and a paperback book—this bucket-style silhouette is ideal. The main compartment also features a drawstring closure to keep your stuff secure, while the exterior pocket is nice for keeping your phone handy.
