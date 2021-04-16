Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30

Courtesy of Everlane
The Swim by Everlane collection has seven different styles and eight colors.
Each item in the seven-piece collection is made with 82 percent regenerated nylon made from recycled plastic.
The intersection of sustainability and affordability can be a small sliver of the Venn diagram of swimwear options these days. Thankfully, Everlane just debuted its first-ever swim collection that not only is ethically manufactured from mostly recycled materials but also tops out at just $70 for a one-piece suit.
Each item in the new Swim by Everlane collection is crafted from 82 percent regenerated nylon made with recycled plastic. (The other 18 percent is elastane, which can’t be sourced from recycled materials—yet—but Everlane says it’s working on it.) The result is a quick-drying and fade-resistant suit that can be machine washed in cold water and hang dried.
With seven different styles and eight colors, the collection starts at $30 for swimsuit bottoms, $40 for bikini tops, and $65 for one-piece swimsuits. Seven of the eight color options are monochromatic, but the one pattern—a navy floral—runs $5 more in the four styles in which it is available. Each item is sold separately so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.
Everlane tested the suits on 112 different women in order to make sure it was comfortable and fit a range of bodies. In terms of sizing, each item is available in XXS through XXL covering U.S. women’s numeric sizes from 000 through 20. Since finding the right fit in swimwear can be difficult, Everlane accepts returns within 30 days from the ship date, as long as the protective hygienic liner is still attached.
The recycled materials aren’t the only detail that makes the Swim by Everlane collection sustainable. The company tapped MAS Holdings, an ethical manufacturing company in Sri Lanka that also produces Everlane’s line of underwear, to manufacture its swimwear. In addition to worker education programs including financial planning training, MAS also runs women’s health initiatives like breast cancer awareness for its largely female 73,000-member workforce.
Ready to dive in? Here’s a look at each style in the new collection:
