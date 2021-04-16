Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30

The intersection of sustainability and affordability can be a small sliver of the Venn diagram of swimwear options these days. Thankfully, Everlane just debuted its first-ever swim collection that not only is ethically manufactured from mostly recycled materials but also tops out at just $70 for a one-piece suit.

Each item in the new Swim by Everlane collection is crafted from 82 percent regenerated nylon made with recycled plastic. (The other 18 percent is elastane, which can’t be sourced from recycled materials—yet—but Everlane says it’s working on it.) The result is a quick-drying and fade-resistant suit that can be machine washed in cold water and hang dried.

With seven different styles and eight colors, the collection starts at $30 for swimsuit bottoms, $40 for bikini tops, and $65 for one-piece swimsuits. Seven of the eight color options are monochromatic, but the one pattern—a navy floral—runs $5 more in the four styles in which it is available. Each item is sold separately so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

Everlane tested the suits on 112 different women in order to make sure it was comfortable and fit a range of bodies. In terms of sizing, each item is available in XXS through XXL covering U.S. women’s numeric sizes from 000 through 20. Since finding the right fit in swimwear can be difficult, Everlane accepts returns within 30 days from the ship date, as long as the protective hygienic liner is still attached.