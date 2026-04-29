A New Google Feature Will Help You Find the Best Rates at Your Favorite Hotels

Google is extending one of its most widely used travel features—price tracking—beyond flights. The tech company just rolled out a new tool that lets users monitor hotel rates and receive alerts when prices change.

The update builds on the success of Google Flights, which travelers have long used to track airfares and get notified when fares rise or fall. With the latest expansion, that same functionality is now available for individual hotel listings through Google Hotels.

Until now, Google’s hotel search tools have offered broad pricing insights, showing average rates for a destination or nightly rates in a given destination for specific dates.

After searching for a hotel, users can opt to track prices for their selected dates. Google will then send email notifications if rates change, similar to how its flight alerts work. The tool is available directly within Google’s search interface and does not require a separate app or subscription.

While flight price alerts have become a standard part of the booking process, there hasn’t been a widely used equivalent for tracking hotel rates at the property level; previously you could track prices for hotels across a destination but not for a specific hotel or resort. Now, you can really zero in on properties that pique your interest.

How to use Google’s new hotel price tracker

Start with a standard hotel search



Head to Google and search for a destination plus your dates (for example, “Paris hotels July 10–14”), or navigate directly to the Hotels tab. There you’ll see a list of properties along with a map and nightly rates.

Click into a specific property



The new tracking feature works at the individual hotel level. Once you find a property you’re considering, click into its listing to view room options, pricing across booking platforms, and availability.

Toggle on price tracking



Within the listing, look for the option to track prices (typically near the pricing section). Once enabled, Google will begin monitoring rate changes for your selected dates.

Watch your inbox for alerts

According to Google, “you’ll get an email alert if rates change significantly during your chosen dates, so you can jump on those price drops and snag a great deal.” It’s worth noting, however, that Google hasn’t released information on what it considers significant. Still, these alerts are automatic, so you don’t need to revisit the listing.

Adjust or expand your tracking

You can track multiple hotels for the same trip, which is useful if you’re deciding between neighborhoods or price tiers. You can also revisit your search and change dates to compare how pricing shifts over time.

You will find the option to track pricing for a specific hotel down at the bottom right of the hotel listing on Google. Courtesy of Google

How it compares to flight tracking

If you’ve used Google Flights before, the experience will seem familiar. The flight tracker allows users to follow a route, monitor price history, and receive alerts when fares change.

The hotel tracker borrows that same logic but applies it to a category where pricing has historically been harder to monitor in one place, especially considering hotel rates can vary by room type, booking platform, and cancellation policy.

Why it matters

The rollout comes at a time when pricing across travel categories remains highly dynamic—further fueled by insights gleaned from an increasing reliance on AI and AI-driven pricing tools.

Airlines and hotels both use real-time pricing models that adjust based on demand, inventory, and competition. Add to that that hotels tend to have more lenient cancellation policies—often allowing customers to cancel with no penalty up to 24 hours in advance—meaning that inventory availability can fluctuate dramatically and can actually turn in travelers’ favor closer to the time of booking if cancellations do come in.

Google’s new hotel tracker is also part of a wider effort by Google to deepen its role in travel planning. In recent years, the company has added features like price-history insights, flexible date tools, and itinerary organization tied to Gmail accounts. Together, these updates position Google as a platform not only for researching trips, but also for monitoring, booking, and then organizing them.

What travelers should know

The new tracking feature is straightforward but not foolproof.

Rates can continue to fluctuate after an alert is triggered, and availability—especially at small or high-demand properties—can change quickly. In many cases, it still makes sense to book a refundable rate if you’re unsure, then rebook if prices drop.

Another important caveat to how these alerts work: Google is aggregating rates from third-party booking platforms—often online travel agencies like Expedia or Booking.com—and, at times, the hotel’s direct booking channel.

That means the price you’re tracking may reflect a specific listing from a specific provider, not a universal drop across every platform. Two rates that look identical at a glance can come with very different terms once you click through. One might be nonrefundable, while another includes breakfast or allows free cancellation. Taxes and fees can also be handled differently depending on the booking site, which can shift the final total. So, in practice, the alerts are most useful as a signal that something has changed—not necessarily that you’ve found the best possible deal.

Still, the ability to track both flights and hotels in one place marks a notable shift. For travelers trying to navigate unpredictable pricing, it’s a way to keep tabs on what are typically the two most expensive components of any trip, and thus the ones that often carry the most weight in deciding when and where to go: airfares and hotel stays.