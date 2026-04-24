Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Jennifer Flowers
  •  April 24, 2026

Aman Is Opening a Ranch Resort in Texas Hill Country

Stables, a creekside spa, and limestone canyon views: Aman’s first ranch resort is in Texas Hill Country, and it might be its most ambitious American property yet.
Rendering of exterior of Amansanu residence open to large seating area at dusk

This rendering of Amansanu in Texas depicts one of the property’s hillside residences.

Courtesy of Aman

Aman is heading to the Texas Hill Country—and for fans of the brand, it’s worth paying attention. The luxury hospitality group has announced Amansanu, a resort embedded in rolling limestone terrain a 90-minute drive northwest of Austin. The resort will introduce something Aman has never done before: a ranch-style experience complete with fully serviced stables.

For years, ultra-luxury ranch travel in the American West has been dominated by a handful of properties, including Bush Creek Ranch in Wyoming and the Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana. It’s a well-established category, but if Aman can pull it off, the forthcoming Texas location could be its most compelling American property yet.

I’ve stayed at Amangani in Wyoming and Aman New York, as well as several of their international properties, and if those properties are any indication, expect a sense of seclusion and meticulous attention to design, but this time in the limestone canyons of Texas Hill Country.

Amansanu will be Aman’s sixth U.S. property, joining Aman New York, Amangiri in Utah, and Amangani in Wyoming (closed for renovations), alongside the forthcoming Aman Beverly Hills and Aman Miami Beach. The announcement also extends the growing Aman pipeline across the Americas that includes Amanvari on Mexico’s East Cape, slated to open in summer 2026, and Amancaya in Exuma, Bahamas. No opening date for Amansanu has been announced.

The resort is surrounded by winding creeks and wide canyon views. Standalone pavilions, positioned to maximize privacy, are by Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig, which specializes in buildings designed around their natural settings.

Texas has extraordinary ranchland and a deep hospitality tradition, but the ultra-luxury end of that market has remained largely untapped, according to Elizabeth Benson, a Denver-based travel advisor with the Virtuoso luxury travel advisor network. “I’ve said for years that Texas was missing its own ‘Ranch at Rock Creek,’ a true ultra-luxury ranch sanctuary that could stand alongside the great American wilderness properties,” she told Afar.

Benson added that the hotel’s proximity to Austin will make the area even more appealing for long weekend getaways. The city has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years—a tech migration, a burgeoning food scene, and a growing cultural gravity—but has been missing, as she puts it, its great escape. “I think it will redefine what a weekend in Texas can look like,” she said.

The resort will center on a main lodge, with multiple dining concepts and an Aman Spa and Wellness Center along the property’s natural creek, fully serviced stables, racket sports courts and hiking trails threading through the landscape.

Distant exterior of Amansanu with large pool and lounge area

Amansanu will be a 90-minute drive northwest of Austin.

Courtesy of Aman

A limited collection of private residences will accompany the resort, each set on hillside sites starting at 10 acres. Open-plan interiors and expansive terraces are designed for uninterrupted views of the surrounding terrain.

Jennifer Flowers
Jennifer Flowers is an award-winning journalist and the senior deputy editor of Afar.
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