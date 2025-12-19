A Cotswolds Countryside Estate Is the First Opening by a New Hotel Brand

An 18th-century estate in England’s Cotswolds has become the first hotel in a new global luxury collection from Accor. Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, located outside of Bath in Wiltshire, will serve as the debut property for the Emblems Collection.

Set across 500 acres of gardens, parkland, and woodland, Lucknam Park has 42 individually designed rooms and suites, along with 9 cottages. Interiors are a study in classic English country-house living, with Victorian-style floral wallpaper and heavy drapery accented by antique furniture and, in some cases, crystal chandeliers.

Emblems was conceived as a collection of mostly smaller-scale luxury hotels that include heritage estates, architecturally significant properties, and nature-based retreats.

“Lucknam Park is the perfect inaugural Emblems hotel,” says Maud Bailly, CEO of Emblems, Sofitel, and MGallery. “It reflects the spirit of the brand with exceptional clarity: an intimate, human-scale estate anchored in heritage and landscape.”

To create continuity across a diverse portfolio, each Emblems Collection hotel will have an “emblematic ingredient” in the guest experience, from programming and amenities to menus. At Lucknam Park, the ingredient will be the Wiltshire apple.

The ingredient will also inform the brand’s signature Travel Cake, developed in collaboration with acclaimed Korean pastry chef Yun Eunyoung to appear at all hotels. There are seven core recipes, ranging from chestnut and Earl Grey to marble and matcha, plus a unique recipe for each property.

Another unifying element is Emblems Editions, a literary series of excerpts selected from novels, poems, essays, and letters inspired by each hotel’s setting.

“Every Emblems property shares the same essential DNA: a strong identity, a profound attachment to its destination, and an elevated sense of intimacy,” says Bailly.

Four additional Emblems Collection openings are scheduled for 2026, with Accor aiming to grow the portfolio to 60 properties worldwide by 2032. The pipeline includes a mix of heritage mansions, contemporary architectural icons, and nature-focused retreats.

Rimrock Banff in the Canadian Rockies will reopen as the brand’s first North American property following a full renovation. In Italy, Masseria Furnirussi in Puglia, set within the largest fig orchard in Europe, will join the collection, alongside Palazzo Sozzini Malavolti in Tuscany and Relais San Clemente, a former Benedictine convent dating to the 11th century that will reopen as a 51-room estate with 9 private villas. The three Italian properties will include Accor’s the Purist Retreat & Spa holistic wellness concept.

In 2027, Elatos Resort, an eco-wellness mountain retreat in Greece, is slated to open as a year-round destination about three hours by car from Athens. Bellevue Hotel Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy’s Dolomites will also join Emblems, with 80 guest rooms offering alpine views and a 5,400-square-foot spa for post-ski recovery.