Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Emily Pennington
  •  January 12, 2026

Alpine Dining, Local Artwork, and an Adventure Concierge—Larch House Brings Elegant Lodging to Whitefish

Situated minutes from ski slopes and Glacier National Park, the opening of Larch House marks the first design-centric accommodation for Whitefish, Montana.
Large antlers on wood wall behind bed in guest room

With its opening, Larch House introduces alpine-inspired luxury to the heart of Whitefish, Montana.

Photo by Andrew Chad Media

The rugged town of Whitefish, Montana has just welcomed its first design-driven boutique hotel: the 39-room Larch House, designed by Olson Kundig, opened January 8 near the region’s top ski terrain and Glacier National Park. The opening signals a shift toward the design-driven, upscale accommodations long associated with destinations like Big Sky and Jackson Hole, an approach that has largely bypassed Whitefish until now.

Whitefish has long been revered as a year-round hub for outdoor lovers. A short drive puts snow seekers at the base of Whitefish Mountain Resort and national park lovers among the alpine lakes and craggy peaks of Glacier National Park.

“Larch House is meant to be private, beautiful, and restorative, a place where you can fully plug in or completely bug out,” said Daniel Fuller, president of Shop Development, the real estate firm behind the project. “We want guests to leave feeling they’ve discovered something quietly special, both in the property and in Whitefish itself.”

Spread across 10 buildings in Whitefish’s historic Railway District, the hotel embraces a mountain-modern approach to its design with floor-to-ceiling windows and natural wood finishes. Guest rooms include oil paintings by local artist Madeline Shinn Boyle, while common spaces display works from established artists including Theodore Waddell, Kate Hunt, and David Yarrow.

Chandelier of antlers over dark brown bar with row of empty seats

A sculptural antler chandelier anchors the wood-clad bar at Larch House hotel in Whitefish, Montana.

Photo by Andrew Chad Media

Accommodations range from streamlined Larch House Queen Rooms to larger Cabin Suites, all oriented toward views of northwestern Montana. In-room gas fireplaces, heated bathroom floors, and ski storage add practical comfort, while such amenities as Pendleton blankets, Grown Alchemist bath products, and La Bottega robes offer a more high-end take on a mountain town stay.

Larch House’s culinary and bar spaces all focus on sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. The signature restaurant, Enga, draws inspiration from Switzerland’s Engadin Valley, known for its Grisons specialties, such as fresh mountain cheeses and plain in pigna, a traditional baked dish with shredded potatoes, cream, and sausage. Menu items include schnitzel, classic rösti, and a hearty burger.

Other venues include the Antler Room (opening spring 2026), a speakeasy-style lounge with small bites and creative cocktails; Terrace, a rooftop bar beside the hotel’s heated pool overlooking downtown Whitefish, and Oak Room, a private dining room.

For guests looking to explore the area with a guide, the hotel has an on-site activities concierge, who can help book seasonal experiences, including fly-fishing and paddleboarding in the summer and skiing and snowmobiling in the winter.

From $425

Emily Pennington
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