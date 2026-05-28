Aspen’s Newest Hotel Wants to Feel Like Your Private Mountain House

Aspen has spent the better part of the past few decades trading its counterculture identity for a place among the country’s most expensive resort markets. The latest debut arrives June 15 in the Colorado mountain town’s West End neighborhood: the White Elephant Aspen.

The 54-room property marks the first mountain hotel for White Elephant Resorts, the hospitality group best known for its flagship harbor-front hotel in Nantucket and its pastel-hued Palm Beach property. Rooms are now bookable on the hotel’s website, with rates starting at $1,995 per night.

While Aspen might be an unexpected address for a brand that built its reputation along the coastline, its residential-scale hospitality translates naturally to the mountain town, according to Leslie Easterling, a luxury travel advisor affiliated with Brownell Travel. “White Elephant’s model feels more like staying in a well-appointed private home than checking into a hotel, which mirrors how my family and I always experienced Aspen,” said Easterling, who grew up skiing in Aspen and Snowmass. “It was never about spectacle. In a market increasingly skeptical of performative luxury, that quieter register feels like genuine relief.”

The overlap between outdoors-oriented luxury and distinct destination identity is part of what drew the brand to Aspen in the first place, according to Justin Todd, the hotel’s managing director. “Aspen felt like a perfect fit, as the destination shares the same strong sense of place and reputation as our sister hotels: They’re all rooted in natural beauty, a sense of adventure, and the soul of their surroundings,” Todd told Afar.

Design details and room layouts

Guest rooms face Aspen’s surrounding peaks. Courtesy of White Elephant Aspen

The hotel sits on the corner of Main and Garmisch streets, near the Aspen Institute campus, known for its leadership conferences and ideas festivals, about a 10-minute walk from downtown. Guest rooms will feature white oak millwork, embossed leather headboards, resin coffee tables, and bronze fixtures, with artwork and photography depicting Colorado landscapes. Some rooms and suites will have private outdoor patios or balconies facing the surrounding mountains.

Accommodations range from standard 250-square-foot rooms to larger residential-style layouts geared toward longer stays and group travel. Families can book a 730-square-foot two-bedroom suite, while the hotel’s top-tier accommodation—the 1,660-square-foot Penthouse Suite—includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a full kitchen and dining area, separate living room, and a sprawling, 1,600-square-foot balcony.

The property also incorporates subtle nods to the White Elephant brand throughout the hotel, including elephant-shaped door knockers on room doors and a brass elephant trunk–inspired feature integrated into the lobby desk.

A heated pool, ski valets, and LoLa 41 restaurant

The hotel’s restaurant, LoLa 41, already has a following in Nantucket and Palm Beach. Courtesy of White Elephant Aspen

Amenities include a year-round outdoor heated pool, hot tubs, ski valet services, heated boot storage, and complimentary BMW house cars for rides around Aspen. BMWs will also be used for shuttling guests to and from Aspen/Pitkin County Airport and, during ski season, to the base of Aspen Mountain.

The on-site restaurant, LoLa 41, is already associated with White Elephant’s Nantucket and Palm Beach properties, with a menu centered on sushi, seafood, and globally inspired dishes. The Aspen outpost will include indoor-outdoor dining spaces and a lounge area.

Opening right before one of Aspen’s biggest weekends

Outdoor firepits and lounge areas at White Elephant Aspen are designed to encourage year-round gathering. Courtesy of White Elephant Aspen

White Elephant Aspen will debut just days before the start of the 2026 Aspen Food & Wine Classic, one of the mountain town’s busiest and most high-profile weekends of the year. The annual event draws celebrity chefs, wine producers, and thousands of visitors to Aspen each June, and hotel inventory during the festival is famously difficult to secure.

The timing gives the White Elephant Aspen immediate visibility during one of the destination’s most important luxury travel weekends, and it introduces the brand to an audience with particularly high expectations for hospitality, design, and service.