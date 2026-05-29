Aman’s First Mexico Resort Is Far From the Cabo Most Travelers Know

Los Cabos may be the most popular destination on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, and most travelers head right from the airport to its beaches, resorts, restaurants, and nightlife. But Aman is looking beyond the resort corridor for its first Mexico property. The luxury hospitality group, known for retreats that put landscapes center stage, is opening Amanvari on the less developed, more secluded East Cape.

Opening August 1, 2026, Amanvari will be the brand’s first resort in Mexico. It joins Aman’s existing North American portfolio, which includes Amangiri (Utah), Amangani (Wyoming), Aman New York, Amanyara (Turks & Caicos), and Amanera (Dominican Republic), alongside forthcoming properties in Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, the Bahamas, and Texas Hill Country.

The location: Costa Palmas in the East Cape

Located less than an hour’s drive east of the Los Cabos airport, Amanvari sits within Costa Palmas, a private community that feels worlds away from the resort areas of Los Cabos.

The 18 casitas are spread across both beachfront and estuary settings, with some overlooking the Sea of Cortez and others surrounded by lush greenery. The Sierra de la Laguna mountains form the property’s backdrop, and in front, you’ll find one of the region’s few swimmable beaches.

What’s notable about this opening?

Some of the 18 casitas face the Sea of Cortez. Courtesy of Amanvari

“It is really the only true ultra-luxury resort in the [East Cape] area,” says Kelli Radcliffe, a luxury travel advisor affiliated with Brownell Travel. “Prior to Amanvari, the only real option for true ultra-luxury was a private villa.”

According to Radcliffe, the East Cape offers a more tranquil alternative to Cabo San Lucas, ideal for travelers in search of seclusion and a stronger connection to the surrounding landscape. Meanwhile, seasonal winds have made it a world-class destination for kite surfers, if a less obvious one for traditional beach vacationers.

“What I especially love,” says Radcliffe, “is pairing the two experiences into one itinerary, beginning with a few restorative days on the East Cape for true rest and relaxation, followed by several nights in Los Cabos for dining, nightlife, and a bit more energy.”

Exploring the nearby marine national park

While Amanvari’s remoteness and intimate scale will no doubt appeal to people craving privacy and exclusivity, the resort aims to stand out by connecting guests to the Sea of Cortez, surrounding desert, and nearby marine conservation areas in immersive ways.

South of the resort lies Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site with a 20,000-year-old reef, one of the world’s oldest. The park is a success story in marine conservation: In the early 1990s, local community members helped lead a transition away from fishing and toward marine tourism, turning Cabo Pulmo into one of the world’s best examples of community-led conservation. It now supports more than 800 species of marine life.

“It’s an absolute gem of a marine sanctuary,” says Radcliffe. “It’s virtually unknown among the Cabo set.”

Amanvari offers diving excursions in Cabo Pulmo, where guests can encounter manta rays and sea turtles. Other activities include sport fishing for yellowfin tuna and roosterfish in the Sea of Cortez, off-road expeditions into the Sierra de la Laguna, and horseback rides through the beach, estuary, and desert.

On-site amenities at Amanvari

Amanvari sits in Baja’s East Cape region, an area prized for its biodiversity and proximity to some of the Sea of Cortez’s richest marine habitats. Courtesy of Amanvari

The property is intimate even by Aman standards; each of the 18 casitas has a private heated pool, outdoor shower, and expansive terrace. Global firm Elastic Architects finished the structures in hand-applied white concrete, while interiors are clad in natural stone, timber, and plaster. The rate starts at $3,000 a night, and while not fully inclusive, it does include breakfast, unmotorized water sports, bicycles, and a guided daily wellness activity.

Dining options include Luma, which focuses on Mexican coastal cuisine and open-fire cooking; Arva, Aman’s signature Italian restaurant; and Sesui, 10-seat omakase counter.

An Aman Spa will offer a contemporary version of a temezcal, a traditional Mesoamerican sweat lodge used for purification and healing. There will also be two Hydro Houses with a banya and hammam, plus six treatment rooms and an outdoor yoga pavilion.