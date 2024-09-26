Ritz-Carlton Just Launched a New Yacht—We Went Aboard to See if It’s Anything Like the Hotels

I boarded Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s second super yacht, the new and glamorous 448-passenger Ilma, with the notion that I would likely be pampered with niceties such as endless complimentary pours of Moët & Chandon champagne and a level of service and accommodation one would expect from the high-end hotel brand Ritz-Carlton. What I didn’t anticipate is just how much fun I would have in the water as well.

In August, I previewed the ship along with other invited guests on a three-night sailing from Barcelona, and what I was most looking forward to experiencing was the yacht’s innovative floating beach club concept. Those who sail on private super yachts may have experienced inflatable cabanas by AquaBanas. On Ilma, the creation is a miniature resort of inflatable and rigid pieces that surround a makeshift natural pool at the center, set up by crew (no easy task) off the ship’s drop-down marina on days when the sea is calm—as it was when we anchored off Saint-Tropez.

In my bathing suit, I carefully walked out onto the slightly bouncy contraption, complete with shaded cabanas and floating chairs, for a dip in the netted saltwater pool. This turned out to be a delightful new way to experience the refreshing and relaxing sea. Not to mention there were also kayaks and paddleboards available for further water exploration.

On the Ilma, the crew sets up an entire floating oasis so that passengers can take a dip directly into the sea. Photo by Fran Golden

Water—and connecting passengers more deeply to it—is a prevailing theme on Ilma. The Maltese-flagged super yacht is named, in fact, for the Maltese word for water, and there are sea colors and waves not just in the views from the many cushy loungers and outdoor dining and imbibing areas but also throughout the art and contemporary decor. You won’t forget you’re at sea, a purposeful reminder from a hotel brand known for its luxury resorts on land that is carving a new niche for itself in the world of luxury cruising.

Based on surveys from passengers who sailed on the company’s first ship, the 298-passenger, Spanish-built Evrima, which debuted as the world’s first hotel-branded yacht in 2022, guests said they wanted more time in water. So, the French-built Ilma includes a second swimming pool on its top deck (Evrima only has one, the infinity pool at the aft), surrounded by daybeds and with views akin to those of a rooftop pool at a swank hotel—in our case of the French coastline. The benefit of this swank hotel is that it moves from place to place, allowing passengers to bring their luxury, floating accommodations with them to desirable destinations throughout the world.

Like Evrima, Ilma was designed for those who can afford all-inclusive rates of $2,600 per night or more. (Another benefit of the Ritz-Carlton yachts versus the land resorts is that meals, beverages, entertainment, onboard programming, Wi-Fi, and gratuities are included in the price.) Most of the line’s guests are from North America. A few bring kids aboard to take advantage of the Ritz Kids program. (This kids club costs $45 for morning and afternoon sessions and $65 for evening sessions, for ages 4–12, that is customized based on how many kids are aboard, if any.) The line touts an average age of 53, lower than most other ultra-luxe cruise lines, which tend to skew a bit older.

Every suite aboard—and there are only suites—includes a balcony. Photo by Don Riddle

All-suite accommodations

Every guest stays in a suite with an outdoor terrace and butler-like service delivered by a Suite Ambassador. My friend and I stayed in a 750-square-foot (including the terrace) Grand Suite that was so spacious indoors and out that we felt like we could easily move in permanently (they had us at the two walk-in closets). There was even room to entertain with a four-person dining table and seating for four outdoors, should we have chosen to host other guests or friends aboard.

Ours was not the top accommodation. Ilma has seven suite categories, ranging from a 402-square-foot suites (including the terrace) up to $80,000-per-week Owner’s Suites, boasting outdoor living rooms complete with private whirlpools and open-air showers and occupying more than 1,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

An extraordinary level of service is something you would expect of any Ritz-Carlton product, and for the most part Ilma delivered, even as new crew were getting up to speed during our preview sailing right before the ship launched in September. For instance, one day our Suite Ambassador noticed that I had tossed a crumpled blazer onto a chair and sent it out to be pressed for me without my even asking.

Impressive art and design pieces

The yacht is outfitted with a wealth of luxe accessories and art, ranging from Dyson hairdryers in the suites to the signature Bulgari jewelry shop. An extraordinary 700-piece art collection showcasing sculptures, paintings, and tapestries is on display throughout the vessel, including impressive acquisitions such as a sea turtle by Andy Warhol in the Living Room lounge, a David Hockney diver scene in the spa, and specially commissioned colorful sea anemone sculptures by German artist Pa Maria Raeder.

I drooled over the modern, bespoke sofas crafted by French design house Ligne Roset, including gray couches with black trim placed in the Living Room, a popular hangout spot for lattes by day and mixologist-created cocktails with live music at night (plus complimentary champagne pours at all hours). In the Living Room space, thousands of handblown Murano glass “seeds” decorate the dividers and chandeliers. It’s a feast for the visual senses.

The Beach House is one of five dining venues on the Ilma, serving up lighter fare such as salads and seafood dishes. Photo by Don Riddle

Spa, fitness, and food

Guests on Ilma’s predecessor Evrima had expressed a desire for more spa and fitness options, and on Ilma, the result is 11 treatment rooms, a new cycling studio, a barber shop, and a beauty salon, in addition to complimentary his and hers sauna and steam rooms within the marble changing areas, and a well-equipped ocean-view gym that is larger than you’d expect for such an intimate ship.

The dining hit high notes from the get-go, a little edible gold leaf here, a little caviar there, with all five restaurants serving memorable temptations. My traveling companion and I started our days with room service, choosing from an impressively expansive breakfast menu. It was hard to choose between shakshuka, a full breakfast (available traditional, vegan, or vegetarian), Belgian waffles, brûlée French toast, or from the 16 ingredients you could choose to build your own omelets.

Ritz-Carlton tapped first-rate American-based culinary talent to helm two restaurants. Don’t miss the tiger prawn burger on a brioche bun or black truffle empanadas by James Beard Award–winning chef Michael Mina at the Beach House, with indoor and outdoor dining and views of the ship’s infinity pool. And if you don’t mind paying an extra $350 per person with wine pairing, the dozen-course degustation menu by award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi features such treats as his signature Maine lobster ravioli with ginger emulsion and wagyu beef served with a 25-year aged balsamic emulsion and bone marrow sauce.

Casual hangouts by day, some of the open-air bars like Mistral transition into a more upbeat scene with DJs spinning tunes at night. Photo by Don Riddle

Excursions and entertainment

It was hard to determine what the nightlife scene will feel like when the ship is at full capacity, but at night, the open-air bars in several locations included DJs spinning tunes, inspiring passengers to dance the night away.

In Saint-Tropez, the company gave us a sample of what it can do with shore excursions (which cost extra). Together with another couple on a private walking tour—which included a stop at a café for the town’s iconic tarte tropézienne (a brioche filled with cream) and a game of boules (similar to bocce)—our fun guide, Jean Jacques, noted of the coastal town, “We have 18 five-star hotels, and now the Ritz-Carlton yacht.”

Back on Ilma, Tina Edmundson, president of Marriott International’s luxury division, told me the goal of Ritz-Carlton hotels is “experiences that stay with your long after you check out.” Ilma more than fits that bill.

After its official debut in September in the Mediterranean, Ilma will winter in the Caribbean. Three sister ships are to follow, beginning with the Luminara in 2025.