These 5 Cruises on Smaller Ships Offer the Best Way to Sail the World—Without the Crowds

Whether it’s a traditional tall-ship sailing adventure or an ultra-luxury hotel-style yacht, small-ship cruising has become one of the hottest tickets in travel for both avid cruisers and the traditionally cruise averse alike.

It’s not hard to see why. As air travel becomes increasingly chaotic and uncomfortable, small ships can take you to multiple, often far-flung destinations away from the masses—and all without the hassles of constantly packing and unpacking. And unlike the giant ocean cruise ships most commonly associated with cruising, small ships offer an intimate setting that makes it easy to relax and connect with like-minded travelers while enjoying well-executed meals.

As a formerly cruise-averse traveler who still mostly shuns larger ships, small-ship sailing has become one of my favorite ways to explore the world. Here are five of the best non-expedition cruises on ships that carry fewer than 500 passengers.

Why yes, we would like to pretend that the SeaDream yacht is own our private yacht sailing through the Caribbean, thank you very much. Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

A Caribbean yacht cruise with SeaDream

Book now: The 7-day “Windward Islands Explorer” itinerary starts at $ 4,819 per person.

Looking for a classic small-ship Caribbean sailing? SeaDream Yacht Club, the self-proclaimed founder of modern yacht cruising and a company that consistently wins “best of” awards and rankings for its unique approach to cruising, has a host of itineraries bringing passengers to secluded ports and exclusive beach clubs throughout the Caribbean. With only 56 spacious staterooms—all with ocean views and separate seating areas—world-class cuisine, all-inclusive pricing, top-notch service, and a host of extras like a water sports platform and golf simulator, it’s easy to see why it boasts a high-number of repeat guests. On its “Windward Isles Explorer” itinerary, you’ll sail from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, to Barbados (or the reverse) with stops in places like Terre de Haut, Guadeloupe, and Rodney Bay in St. Lucia and secluded Mayreau, just east of the Tobago Cay. And while the itinerary is mapped out in advance, it could very well change at the captain’s discretion to ensure guests have the best weather and opportunities to explore the islands and play with the water toys off the back of the boat.

Explore Mo’orea in French Polynesia aboard the iconic, luxury small-ship, the MS Paul Gauguin. Photo by Tim McKenna

French Polynesia with Paul Gauguin

Book now: One-week sailings with Paul Gaugin start at $2,990 per person.

While an increasing number of mainstream cruise lines offer sailings to French Polynesia, the Tahitian-based MS Paul Gauguin has been exclusively sailing Tahiti and the Society Islands for more than 25 years. The one- and two-week sailings aboard this 330-passenger vessel, which was built specifically to sail the shallow waters of the South Pacific, take you to intimate ports, private islands, and remote beaches inaccessible by larger ships. There are also overnights in more popular ports, such as Bora Bora and Moorea. With its deep ties to the region, this is authentic small-ship sailing at its finest. This luxury ship and its crew don’t just show you French Polynesian culture, they are part of it. And they help bring it to life both on and off board, with Polynesian food, art, and entertainment. The ship is more than 25 years old, but it has undergone multiple renovations, with another multi-million dollar refurbishment and sustainability upgrade set for early 2025.

Indonesia and the Philippines in luxury with Seabourn

Book now: The 14-Day Indonesia & the Philippines sailing starts at $5,524 per person.

After a pandemic pause that lasted longer than in many parts of the world, cruises to Asia are back in full swing. A favored luxury line, Seabourn, offers a several itineraries to the region in 2025 aboard its 458-passenger Seabourn Quest, including a two-week sailing to Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Start in Bali with three other stops in Indonesia: Babau on Buton Island, Ternate in the Malaku Islands, and Bitung on the island of Sulawesi. Then enjoy two full sea days on the way to Manila for an overnight stop before heading to Taiwan and, finally, Hong Kong. Even the smallest cabins on this all-suite ship have separate living areas, two walk-in closets, and spacious bathrooms with separate showers and tubs. And the fares are all-inclusive with no extra charges for its world-class dining, caviar, and fully stocked in-suite bars. Daily excursions are also included. Although this small ship has the feel of a yacht, it has all the amenities of larger luxury lines, including live music and shows, three dining venues, a spa, fitness center, pool and hot tub, and various bars and public spaces, such as a card room and multiple lounges.

Being able to see the beauty of Mauritius from the comfort of a Ritz-Carlton yacht might just be a pinch-me moment. Courtesy of Xavier Coiffic/Unsplash

Southern Africa on a Ritz-Carlton mega-yacht

Book now: The 13-night Cape Town to Port Louise cruise starts at $15,800 per person.

Explore southern Africa on a sailing from Cape Town to Mauritius aboard the Ritz-Carlton’s third and newest super yacht, the Luminara, which has 226 all balcony suites ranging in size from just under 300 to just over 1,000 square feet. The ship, featuring Ritz-Carlton’s famed hospitality and fine cuisine, has five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and water sports marina. After launching in the Mediterranean this summer, it will head to Africa in the fall, offering this unique sailing along the coast of southern Africa from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth and to Zulu villages outside Richards Bay before crossing the Mozambique Channel to Madagascar and then on to Port Louis in Mauritius. Though not included in the fare, Ritz-Carlton offers three types of excursions: the more traditional precrafted group excursion, predesigned private excursions, and custom private excursions tailored to meet your personal preferences. Options on this sailing include safaris at game reserves in South Africa and the chance to see lemurs in the wild in Madagascar.

Go back to the way transatlantic sailings of yore were made—on a real sailing ship with Sea Cloud Cruises. Courtesy of Sea Cloud Cruises

Transatlantic crossing on Sea Cloud’s sailing ships

Book now: A 16-night transatlantic crossing from Gran Canaria to St. Maarten starts at $10,455 per person.

Experience cruising like it used to be under full sail power on a transatlantic crossing aboard the three-massed tall ships SeaCloud II or SeaCloud Spirit, with just 47 and 69 cabins, respectively. Watch the crew climb the towering masts to set the ships’ sails completely by hand, then sit back and become one with the sea on these two-week November itineraries. Although there are no stops along the way, these crossings are a favorite among sailors and yacht owners who want to experience the thrill of riding the trade winds along the same historic route that Christopher Columbus sailed between the Canary Islands and St. Maarten without trying to do it themselves. Sailor or not, enjoy the freedom to sit back and simply relax for 16 days aboard these luxurious ships. Learn how to tie knots from the crew, sit up front with the captain, talk shop with lecturers, pamper yourself in the spa, or enjoy the privacy of the spacious and luxurious cabins, many with private balconies and full-size soaking tubs.