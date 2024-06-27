Videos
By Tiana Attride
  •  June 27, 2024

We Sent a New York City Slicker to a Wyoming Dude Ranch [VIDEO]

See what it’s like to spend a week on a Dude Ranch.

In this video, join AFAR staffer Tiana Attride as she travels to Wyoming to spend a week at Lost Creek Ranch, a dude ranch in Grand Teton National Park just 30 minutes outside Jackson. On this trip into the heart of the Wild West, she puts horseback riding, river floats, rodeos, and line dancing to the test and shares tips on the right way to visit the Cowboy State. Get ready to see beautiful mountain peaks, meet real cowboys, and catch some of the best views in the United States.

Resources for planning your trip

Chapters

00:00 Introduction
00:25 The Ranch
00:59 Becoming a Cowboy
01:52 The Rodeo
02:26 Travel Tips for Wyoming

Tiana Attride
Tiana Attride is Afar’s social media editor. Previously, she’s worked on content and audience development at Vogue, Thrillist, Away, and Insider.
More from AFAR
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
Can’t Miss Things To Do in Bilbao, Spain [VIDEO]
May 21, 2024 08:54 PM
 · 
Claudia Cardia
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
The Best Neighborhoods to Stay in Toronto [VIDEO]
April 25, 2024 08:42 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
5 Easy Ways to Pack Less When You Travel [VIDEO]
April 12, 2024 06:06 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
What a $200 vs. $1,350 Per Night Hotel in Paris Looks Like—[VIDEO]
February 22, 2024 01:57 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
10 Amazing Places to Travel in April [VIDEO]
January 30, 2024 09:07 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
We Found the Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State—Here Are 6 Favorites [VIDEO]
January 25, 2024 11:47 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Load More
Articles from AFAR
Colorful village by the mountains and waterside
Where to Go in Fall
10 Best Places to Travel in October
June 28, 2024 03:18 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
The Stonewall, NYC, 2018
LGBTQ Travel
The National Park System Opened Its First LGBTQ Center—in the Most Fitting Place
June 28, 2024 08:55 AM
 · 
Zachary Laks
A bartender adding a slice of a citrus fruit to a cocktail at an outdoor bar at sunset on the Silver Nova cruise ship
Ocean Cruises
A Personal Butler, Champagne and Caviar on Demand—This Is Extreme Luxury at Sea
June 27, 2024 02:40 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
The Year-Round Guide to Getting Outside in Idaho
Outdoor Adventure
This State Is an Underrated Spot for Outdoor Adventure, All Year Long
June 27, 2024 12:06 PM
 · 
Megan Hill