We Sent a New York City Slicker to a Wyoming Dude Ranch [VIDEO]

In this video, join AFAR staffer Tiana Attride as she travels to Wyoming to spend a week at Lost Creek Ranch, a dude ranch in Grand Teton National Park just 30 minutes outside Jackson. On this trip into the heart of the Wild West, she puts horseback riding, river floats, rodeos, and line dancing to the test and shares tips on the right way to visit the Cowboy State. Get ready to see beautiful mountain peaks, meet real cowboys, and catch some of the best views in the United States.

Resources for planning your trip

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:25 The Ranch

00:59 Becoming a Cowboy

01:52 The Rodeo

02:26 Travel Tips for Wyoming