What It’s Like to Experience Total Luxury in One of the Wildest Places in the United States

At Wyoming’s Amangani resort, a truly superlative experience isn’t just about the creature comforts—it’s also about bringing the surrounding natural wonders in.

At Amangani, you couldn’t avoid the wilderness if you tried. Step into the lobby here, and you encounter a dramatic staircase overlooking two-story windows that offer sweeping views of the National Elk Refuge—the nation’s largest wildlife refuge—and the jagged peaks of the Tetons. Outside, there might be a wild moose foraging in the parking lot or a trio of red-tailed hawks dipping and hovering off the deck. Inside, the elevated-Western decor incorporates rough, tan stone and smooth wood in warm browns, evoking the trees and mountains of the surrounding landscape. Traces of Wyoming’s great outdoors are everywhere—but then, what else would you expect from a luxury lodge in one of the wildest places in the country? Growing up in California, I spent a lot of time outdoors: I slept under the stars in Death Valley, huddled around a campfire in the redwoods, and ran wild in Mendocino National Forest. So I was skeptical of the idea that a resort could help me connect deeply with nature. But Aman has a knack for capturing the essence of a place in its properties, and with Jackson Hole’s famously abundant fauna, Amangani offers wildlife viewing opportunities that promised to be spectacular. And I really wanted to get close to a grizzly bear. “Grizzlies represent the wild,” explained Jared Paul, the head interpretive specialist for wildlife at the resort. “They can’t live in developed areas, so the fact that they live here means that it’s a wild place.” Courtesy of Aman While not far from surrouding towns, Amangani feels utterly isolated. Amangani is only about a 10-minute drive from the town of Jackson (population: 10,500) and a 20-minute drive from the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. But perched on the East Gros Ventre Butte (where it coexists peacefuly with Spring Creek Ranch, another exclusive, luxury accommodation), the resort enjoys views that suggest it’s in the middle of nowhere. It sits on the edge of 585,000 acres of protected Teton Wilderness, which is bordered by Yellowstone National Park to the north and Grand Teton National Park to the west. In the winter, travelers flock here for the superlative off-piste skiing; in the summer they come to explore the national parks, fish, and raft the Snake River.

Opened in 1998, Amangani draws visitors for the same reasons. Many of its loyal regulars return year after year to hit the nearby slopes at one of the best ski resorts in the United States and to unwind by the lounge’s two fireplaces in the evenings. They also come for the resort’s expert guiding services (snow sports in the winter and hiking and animal-spotting in the summer), for the attentive and genuinely friendly staff, and for the ambience. As with the other properties in the Aman portfolio—such as the Amanjiwo in Indonesia and the Aman Sveti Stefan in Montenegro—Amangani strives to “frame its natural setting” but does so in a way that oozes elegance. That same mountain view that the oversize lobby windows literally frame also spreads out in front of the heated, outdoor infinity pool and hot tub and the picture windows next to the soaking tubs in each of the 40 suites. The outdoors comes in, too, at The Grill, Amangani’s gourmet restaurant. Chef Bradley Pryor works with farms in Jackson and nearby Victor to serve sustainable, locally sourced fare such as bison carpaccio or foraged mushrooms. One evening, I heard Pryor gossiping conspiratorially with one of the in-house naturalists about when upcoming morel-foraging season would start. But back to those grizzlies. Wildlife experiences here run year-round, but spring, when the elk come through and bears emerge from hibernation, and fall, which is breeding season, are the best times of year to venture out. So on a chilly morning in late May, I was up at 5:30, watching a demonstration on how to use bear spray. Strange to think that, in a place where the floor of my bathroom was heated, I still needed to carry an oversized pepper spray canister to ward off wild animals. Photo by KPegg/Shutterstock Wildlife photographers head to Grand Teton National Park every morning during grizzly season to spot the famous creatures. There’s an area of Grand Teton National Park near Oxbow Bend that grizzlies frequent, and we spent about two hours there, driving back and forth with our binoculars at the ready. Jared Paul, the wildlife specialist, explained that grizzlies aren’t usually this predictable, but about 17 years ago, the park’s most famous ursine resident, Grizzly 399, started bringing her cubs to this area. The same thing happened the following year. Now one of 399’s offspring brings her own cubs down here, and an unrelated bear, 738, has taken to doing the same thing.

