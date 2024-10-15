9 Things to Do in Richmond

There’s only one place in the world where you can go whitewater rafting through the city center, see where Pocahontas lived, and order nachos at a heavy metal-themed bar—and that’s the Richmond Region of Virginia. This dynamic Southern capital recently earned the top spot on CNN’s 2024 list of the best towns to visit in the U.S., thanks in no small part to the unique experiences that set it apart.

Some of Richmond’s claims to fame may be a bit unconventional, but that’s precisely what makes it so lovable, and the city wears its eccentricity with pride. There’s no place like the Richmond Region, and we’re here to show you how to uncover a side of the city you won’t find anywhere else.

Go white water rafting through the city center

White water lovers come from far and wide to experience the rapids flowing through Richmond’s city center. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

The lush James River Park System winds through the heart of Richmond, creating the only Class III and IV rapids in an urban setting in the United States. It’s a popular destination for expert rafters and kayakers intent on conquering the white water, but guided tours are also available for beginning paddlers.

For those who prefer to observe the action while staying dry, a pair of pedestrian bridges span the river, giving an ideal view of the drama below. In addition to the occasionally raging river, the expansive park system has miles of well-trodden hiking and biking trails carved through the natural landscape, offering a woodsy retreat within the city limits.

Be sure to look out for bald eagles—Richmond is the only state capital where the birds are known to nest. For even more natural beauty, consider cycling on the 52-mile Capital Trail, which stretches from Richmond to Williamsburg, or check out Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Attend an “Unhappy Hour” at the Poe Museum

Edgar Allan Poe fans pilgrimage to the Poe Museum for the world’s biggest Poe memorabilia collection. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

Edgar Allan Poe grew up in Richmond, and fans of the tortured poet can learn all about his early years at the Poe Museum in the historic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. Housed in the Old Stone House, the oldest residential building still standing in the city, the museum claims the world’s largest collection of Poe memorabilia and artifacts, including manuscripts, letters, and photographs. It also regularly hosts “Unhappy Hours,” popular monthly parties in the courtyard with music, drinks, and playful themes like “Poe Goes Punk” and “Poe Down.”

Discover the Richmond Beer Trail

Richmond certainly isn’t the only American town with a flourishing craft beer scene, but start to poke around the city’s 40-plus breweries and you’ll quickly understand what sets it apart. Let the Richmond Beer Trail guide you to award-winning outfits like the Veil and Vasen in the buzzworthy Scott’s Addition neighborhood or longstanding favorites such as Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, known for its seasonal gingerbread stout.

Don’t let the city limits stop you—destinations like Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland and Hidden Wit Brewing Company in Chesterfield are worth the drive (with a designated driver, of course). New Kent County has a burgeoning wine scene for wine lovers that includes New Kent Winery, Saudé Creek Vineyards, Jolene Family Winery, and Gauthier Vineyard.

Take a trip on the Mimosa Trail

Try mimosas you never knew existed on Richmond’s Mimosa Trail. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

Richmond also has a Mimosa Trail, the first such trail of its kind. A testament to the city’s healthy brunch obsession, the Mimosa Trail is a self-guided tour of nearly 50 restaurants around the Richmond Region that are serious about the meal between breakfast and lunch—and mimosas.

There’s something for every style of brunch fan, from a drag brunch at Godfrey’s to a champagne brunch at the Jefferson Hotel. The rooftop at Kabana comes with a side of skyline views, while Cooper’s Tavern in New Kent serves up tasty flights of four mimosa flavors.

Scale the Eiffel Tower at Kings Dominion

Besides claiming the East Coast’s most extensive collection of roller coasters, the Kings Dominion theme park in Doswell is also home to a replica of the Eiffel Tower. At one-third the size of the Parisian monument, this version still towers over the expansive theme park.

There are more than 60 adrenaline-pumping rides to choose from, including the Anaconda, the first looping coaster to feature an underwater tunnel, and the Reptilian, the only bobsled coaster made by Mack in the country. Roller coaster fans are eagerly anticipating Kings Dominion’s 50th anniversary in 2025, which the park will celebrate with the debut of Rapterra, the longest and tallest of the world’s launched wing coasters.

See the region’s top historical sites

Greater Richmond brims with fascinating historic sites, making it perfect for a history-themed scavenger hunt. A must-see for those interested in exploring the past is St. John’s Church in Church Hill, where Patrick Henry gave his memorable “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. Nearby Hollywood Cemetery is the resting place of two U.S. presidents (and, according to some locals, the Hollywood Vampire). The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site pays homage to a trailblazing Civil Rights activist who was also the first female bank president in the U.S.

In Chesterfield, Henricus Historical Park, a colonial history museum and the one-time home of Pocahontas, invites visitors some 400 years back in time. Richmond National Battlefield Park, a collection of 13 Civil War sites throughout the Richmond Region, includes the Chimborazo Medical Museum and Cold Harbor Battlefield. Other attractions focusing on the past include the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the Valentine, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum, and the American Civil War Museum.

The truth is, it’s impossible not to stumble upon important historical sites in the Richmond Region. Keep an eye out for the historical markers that line the city streets and country roads to continue the living history lesson.

Play mini golf and drink cocktails in a faux hotel

You can’t book a room at the Hotel Greene. Any confusion is understandable, though, as it’s found on the ground floor of the historic John Marshall Hotel and designed to look like a grand Eastern European hotel from the early 1900s. What you can do here is play mini golf on a course that meanders through the building, drink from a menu of themed cocktails, and soak in the Wes Anderson vibes.

Wonder at the world’s largest grand kugel

A stunning sculpture in front of the Science Museum of Virginia boasts a Guinness World Record. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

We’re not talking about Jewish comfort food here. Spinning on a 37,000-pound pedestal in front of the Science Museum of Virginia is a 29-ton granite globe known as a grand kugel. This perfectly spherical model of the Earth, dubbed the “Earth Kugel” by the museum, holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest floating ball sculpture. Once you’ve marveled at this work of art, head inside the museum, housed in a grand former train station, for more interactive exhibits.

Explore Richmond’s award-winning culinary scene

At Alewife, Chef Lee Gregory specializes in local and sustainably sourced seafood and everything L’Opposum serves is exquisite. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

Critics have touted Richmond Region’s lively restaurant scene as one of the hottest in the country, with chefs earning top accolades and publications like Food & Wine calling the city a “culinary powerhouse.” Some local talents have helped put Richmond on the map with television appearances—like Top Chef contestant (and James Beard Award semifinalist) Brittany Anderson, owner of Metzger, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge. Rabia Kamara, the mastermind behind Northside ice cream shop Ruby Scoops, dominated the competition on Food Network’s Ben and Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.

Restaurant options run the gamut. Seasonally inspired, chef-driven spots include the Roosevelt, Alewife, L’Opossum, Lehja, and Rappahannock. Or try unpretentious favorites such as the old-fashioned boxed lunch staple Sally Bell’s Kitchen, Southern-styled Lillie Pearl, and the wood-fired Sub Rosa Bakery, known for its fig and cheese croissants. Arguably, the most Richmond place of all is Gwar Bar. The fake blood-spattered dive celebrates the shock-rock band’s local roots.