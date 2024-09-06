7 Gorgeous East Coast Beach Towns That Are Even Better In the Fall

Summer is prime time to hit the beach for obvious reasons. But there’s a solid rationale for why fall is a fantastic (and arguably better) time to sneak in a trip to the coast: an abundance of festivals, a new crop of in-season dishes like oysters, and thinning crowds, to name a few.

Despite the chillier water, fall is the best time of year to get a good surf session in as hurricane season brings in larger swells, and birds migrate en masse—maybe it’s time to finally take that new birding hobby seriously?

Whether you want to extend your summer or avoid the crowds for your next fall getaway, here are seven beach towns that will fit the bill.

1. Cape May, New Jersey

Average air temperature (°F): Sept. 60–70 degrees; Oct. 50–60 degrees; Nov. 40–50 degrees

If you know your sanderling from your semipalmated sandpiper (or aspire to reach such a level of birding expertise), Cape May is the spot to go. The town is on a peninsula right where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, a prime position for bird-watching during the autumn, even hosting an annual bird-watching festival. (In 2024, the festival will be from October 17 to 20.) Amateur and pro birders gather at Cape May Bird Observatory throughout the season, hoping to spot elusive breeds like the Swainson’s hawk and rough-legged hawk.

The water temperature drops to the 60s by October, but despite the chilly water there are still plenty of reasons to head beach side: This town is home to the second highest concentration of Victorian homes in the country (after San Francisco), so you can walk for more than two miles of beach and admire the architecture.

Where to stay: Beach Club on Madison Avenue

The Beach Club on Madison Avenue is an adults-only boutique hotel that’s a 10-minute walk from the shoreline. It offers suites and studios with kitchenettes, rainfall showerheads, and quartz vanities.

The Outer Banks include more than 100 miles of barrier islands. Photo by Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

2. Nags Head, North Carolina

Average air temperature (°F): Sept. 70s to low 80s; Oct. 60s to low 70s; Nov. 50s to low 60s

Enticing beach towns pepper more than 130 miles of barrier islands known as the Outer Banks (often abbreviated as OBX). From the secluded Duck to the surf-worthy waves that will appeal to experienced surfers in Buxton, the towns offer plenty of options for a family-friendly getaway in the shoulder season.

The small town of Nags Head is a solid all-round option, not only for its geographic position in the relative middle of the beach towns in the Outer Banks but also because there’s plenty to do, from exploring the tallest sand dunes on the East Coast to dining at delicious restaurants Fish Heads Bar & Grill (get the fries!) and Nags Head Pizza Company.

Where to stay: Nags Head Airbnb

Most travelers opt for vacation rentals or Airbnbs when heading to the Outer Banks. For a cozy stay, this Airbnb is located on Nag Head’s “Cottage Row” and offers direct, private access to the beach (for those scenic sunrise walks along the shore).

Melbourne Beach is located on Florida’s “Space Coast”. Photo by Sergey and Marina Pyataev/Shutterstock

3. Melbourne Beach, Florida

Average temperature (°F): Sept./Oct. 70s to 80; Nov. 60s to 70s

If you’d rather extend your summer than embrace the fall, Florida is the no-brainer choice. This snowbird haven is a year-round place for catching a tan, and many of its beach towns retain a summer-y vibe year-round, too. Melbourne, an hour’s drive southeast of Orlando—located on the state’s “Space Coast—is a prime example. Waters stay swimmable throughout the fall as they hover in the range of mid-70 to mid-80 degrees, and the feel of this town remains calm and quiet thanks to its relative isolation from other cities. Depending on when in the season you visit, you can catch the town’s food and wine festival or art and craft expo.

Where to stay: Element Melbourne Oceanfront



The sleek Element Melbourne Oceanfront opened in the summer of 2024, and is the first of the Element brand’s properties to sit on the oceanfront. Amenities include complimentary bikes and a saline pool.

While in Charlestown, be sure to check out Burlingame State Park. Photo by Susilee Dean/Shutterstock

4. Charlestown, Rhode Island

Average air temperature (°F): Sept. 50s to 70s; Oct. 40s to 60s; Nov. 30s to 50s

Located on Rhode Island’s southern coast, Charlestown made it onto Afar’s list of the USA’s most charming small towns thanks to its coastal village feel. Food is another draw—try Indian fry bread at Sly Fox Den Too. Its chef Sherry Pocknett has brought some fame to the town as the first Indigenous woman to win a James Beard Award in 2023. Visitors can watch fall bird migrations from the Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge, and for those coming with kids in October, the family-friendly Applumpkin festival (events include a scarecrow building contest, corn hole, and pumpkin painting) in Ninigret Park is worth a stop.

Where to stay: The General Stanton Inn



The General Stanton Inn dates back to 1740; its guests have included George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt. The 15-room stay got a revamp in 2022, keeping its historic feel while equipping rooms and common areas with modern-day amenities like air conditioning.

Folly Beach allows easy access to both Charleston and the Atlantic. Photo by Shutterstock

5. Folly Beach, South Carolina

Average air temperature (°F): Sept. 70s; Oct. 60s to low 70s; Nov. 50s to 60s

Only a 20-minute drive from Charleston, Folly Beach isn’t the typical beach town with a lull during the off season. The South Carolina community is energetic year round, with visitors coming for surf-worthy waves. But if you’re not into surfing, that’s fine—the water is still in the 70-degree Fahrenheit range well into October, making it possible to swim.

Don a mermaid tail and you could win the town’s costume contest, which is part of its annual Mermaids & Mateys event every September. Folly Beach is also home to the second-largest fishing pier on the East Coast, perfect for the redfish and black drum this time of year.

Where to stay: Beachside Boutique Inn

The rooms at the Beachside Boutique Inn have funky names (“that 70s Room” and “Tree House Room”) with funky decorations to match (peace sign wall decorations and a bed frame made from local tree limbs). The property comprises four buildings: one two-story house with private rooms, a one-story cottage with themed rooms, and two private cottages with kitchens.

The Assateague horses inhabit the Maryland portion of the barrier island, with the Chincoteague ponies on the Virginia side of the state line. Photo by Jack Nevitt/Shutterstock

6. Chincoteague, Virginia

Average air temperature (°F): Sept. 70s; Oct. 60s to low 70s; Nov. 50s to 60s

Ponies are a big reason why visitors head to Chincoteague, which serves as the gateway town to Virginia’s Assateague Island National Seashore. This area is home to around 150 wild ponies that graze on the land and even swim in the Atlantic waters. But while many visitors come to admire the four-legged creatures during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in the summer, there are also opportunities to check out the animals during the spring and fall seasons, when they’re herded up for semi-annual health checks. They stay in the south pen in front of the Woodland Trail parking lot, where visitors have plenty of photo opportunities with the horses, which stay overnight.

Fall visitors can still take advantage of outdoorsy activities like canoeing and kayaking in the area’s marshes (consider camping here for starry night skies). In October, Chincoteague celebrates the arrival of oyster season with its Chincoteague Oyster Festival, serving up the bivalves raw, steamed, fried—you name it.

Where to stay: Refuge Inn

Refuge Inn has 70 rooms and suites and includes a beach reads lending library. Each of its rooms has a private patio or balcony, a refrigerator, and a flatscreen TV.

The Mayflower first landed in Provincetown before landing in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Photo by lunamarina/Shutterstock

7. Provincetown, Massachusetts

Average air temperature (°F): Sept. mid-50s to low 70s; Oct. mid-50s to low 60s; Nov. 40s to low 50s

On the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown draws summer crowds for its lively arts and culture and LGBTQ+ scene. It remains fun but less crowded well into the fall, as stores and restaurants along its main Commercial Street don’t close until the end of October. However, the thinning crowds mean that there’s plenty of store sales and hotel availability, as well as more room for peaceful walks on the beach.

There are ample events to plan a trip around during the fall too. One of the most notable is Trans Week (formerly known as Fantasia Fair), the longest-running transgender event in the world. It’s been an annual staple of the town since 1975 and includes conferences, fashion shows, and even a cabaret/talent show.

Where to stay: Pilgrim House



The nearly 215-year-old boutique hotel is steps away from Commercial Street. White linens and warm-hued accents make rooms feel home-y, and the property even has EV chargers should you decide to take a road trip.