The Best Weekend Getaways in the U.S. for Families

A successful family vacation needs to accomplish many goals at once. Whether you’re planning a quick spring or winter break getaway, a summer weekend escape, or just need an impromptu vacation, the chosen destination needs to satisfy each family member, young and old. The United States is full of superb, something-for-everyone weekend getaways from the South to the East and West coasts, with some Midwest highlights in between. These choices span cities, islands, mountains, and lakes. Everyone’s demands met.

1. Mackinac Island, Michigan

Best for: Stepping back in time and unplugging

Visiting this island and National Historic Landmark at the gateway to Michigan’s showstopping Upper Peninsula is a bit like time travel. Not only are there no cars allowed, but there are also centuries-old forts, notable Victorian architecture, and horse-drawn carriages, which you’ll see all around the island and especially on Main Street. That central drag is also home to some of the best and oldest fudge shops in the country, a grocery market born in 1884, galleries depicting the Mackinac’s famous lilacs, and toy stores selling kites and other nondigital amusements. Nature is big: Hiking and biking trails abound, and next to the iconic Arch Rock is the newly opened Milliken Nature Center. One of America’s oldest hotels, the Grand Hotel, begs visitors to sit on the world’s longest porch, have afternoon tea, play a round of mini golf, or barrel down the dirt bike track.

Soaks in the Warm Springs Pools are priced at $30 per person for a 50-minute session on weekdays and $35 on weekends and holidays. Photos by Gordon Gregory

2. Bath County, Virginia

Best for: Family wellness and a dose of presidential history

About four hours from Washington, D.C., Bath County has an abundance of healing mineral springs that have attracted Native Americans, doctors, and presidents, and it’s a great place for the whole family to immerse themselves in—literally. Start at the historic Warm Springs Pools, which date to 1761 and were a favorite of presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. The Ladies’ and Gentleman’s Bathhouses, which last year underwent a $4 million rehabilitation to preserve and restore them, are octagon-shaped wooden buildings surrounding two warm pools, and both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register.

There’s a daily dedicated co-ed family hour (pool noodles included) that needs to be booked in advance. The charming town of Hot Springs is a few miles down the road. There you can visit Sam Snead Tavern, named for the legendary golfer who got his start on the adjacent courses, and the Duck In Deli & Market for coffee and milkshakes. Other attractions include the Garth Newel Music Center concert hall, more than 160 miles of hiking trails, and Falling Spring Falls, a breathtaking 80-foot waterfall that Thomas Jefferson once visited.

Whether you stay overnight or not, the Omni Homestead Resort, which has been welcoming travelers since 1766, is worth a visit. Set on 2,300-acres, the resort boasts a turn-of-the-century movie theater, 10 bars and restaurants, an expansive hot spring spa, and several natural hot springs. Activities include skiing and tubing in winter and horseback riding, falconry, fly fishing, and mountain biking in summer.

3. Lake Oconee, Georgia

Best for: Family lake life

While beaches will always be popular with families, lakes are a wonderful destination for all ages. The nearly-20,000-acre Lake Oconee in central Georgia is about 90 minutes from Atlanta, a perfect weekend escape. The lake offers activities from boating to swimming, jet-skiing, and paddleboarding. Out of the water, the 100-acre-Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds has endeavors for most ages, including a sporting clays instructional games area and archery range.

There are also seven championship golf courses, some designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Bob Cupp, and hiking trails surrounding the lake that traverse wetlands, forest, meadows, and archaeological sites. On rainy or cold days, head to historic downtown Greensboro and visit the Greene County African American Museum, which details the lives and history of the county’s African American population, and then shop for souvenirs at Genuine Georgia and the Ripe Thing Market, which sells prepared foods like jams and chocolate and handmade crafts, all by locals. If you don’t do a vacation home rental, the hotel to stay at is the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee resort, which has a kids club, scenic lakefront, new spa, and an arcade and game room.

The Catskills are easily accessible from both the New York and New Jersey metro areas. Photo by Michelle Heimerman

4. The Catskills, New York

Best for: Family adventures from skiing to water parks

The Catskill Mountains just north of New York City are a large region filled with adventure opportunities. Winter brings skiing at resorts like Hunter Mountain, Windham Mountain Club, and Belleayre Mountain, which is perfect for beginners. Water parks are a thing here no matter the season, with numerous options offering watery fun all year long. Try Kartrite for indoors and Zoom Flume for outdoors. When the weather is warm, take advantage of the lovely surroundings, which include hikes of all skill levels with plenty of waterfalls, high peaks, and wildlife to ogle.

When it’s time to a refuel, head to one of the many cute towns nearby, like Livingston Manor, Saugerties, Callicoon, Catskill, or Woodstock; all have charming Main Streets filled with boutiques, cafés, and ice cream shops (in Saugerties, try Alleyway, in Callicoon there’s Ollie Grey’s, and Cone-E Island is in Catskill). Larger cities like Hudson and Kingston have even more shops and restaurants and are also worth a visit. Consider staying at Mohonk Mountain House, an all-inclusive resort set along a private lake, with activities ranging from snowshoeing, tubing, and ice-skating in winter and biking, boating, and horseback riding in summer.

Indianapolis’s White River State Park is a large expanse of green space in the city, complete with a zoo, IMAX theater, and the Indiana State Museum. Photo by Rachael Martin/Shutterstock

5. Indianapolis, Indiana

Best for: Affordable family fun

This Midwestern city is a great place to visit with kids without breaking the bank—even the flights here are comparatively cheap. Indy boasts the world’s largest children’s museum, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025 and has exhibits ranging from dinosaurs to space. Several pro sports teams make their home here, plus there’s the famous Indy 500 and its Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, which reopens next year after an $89 million renovation as an immersive and high-tech experience. Newfields houses the Indianapolis Museum of Art, various formal gardens, the historic Lilly House, a seasonal outdoor beer garden, and the Virginia Fairbanks Art and Nature Park, 100 acres of woodlands dotted with large-scale quirky art installations like Funky Bones, a massive cartoon skeleton in the ground that kids can climb all over.

Another must visit is sprawling White River State Park, which is home to the Indianapolis Zoo; Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Indian Art; Indiana State Museum, with the state’s largest IMAX screen; the NCAA Hall of Champions; and a concert stage. Families can also rent paddleboats or reserve a ride on a Venetian gondola with a singing gondolier (yes, really). Stay at Bottleworks Hotel, which is inside the city’s old Coca-Cola bottling plant in a burgeoning district with a food hall and bowling alley and pinball arcade.

Park City is a year-round outdoor playground for children and adults alike. Photo by Jason Finn

6. Park City, Utah

Best for: Year-round active family adventures

Deer Valley in Park City is a paradise for skiers of all ages thanks to no snowboarders, a top-notch ski school and daycare, and pristine lodges and lifts. But Park City is also a summer hot spot, with hiking, biking, and horseback riding amid stunning mountain back drops. Summer also brings lots of outdoor concerts, with musicians playing rock and country, and barbecues, plus a variety of adventure day camps for kids from infants to age 12 that will keep them busy with activities like sports, nature studies, scavenger hunts, and art.

Aside from skiing in winter, kids and parents will have fun snowmobiling, dog sledding, and snowshoeing, and the après scene here is legendary. Dine at family friendly restaurants like Sammy’s Bistro, Twisted Fern, and Five5eeds, or for a more upscale experience, the Glitretind at the Stein Erickson Lodge is a fine dining option with a decent menu for kids. Montage Deer Valley has an excellent kids club, plus a spa for parents to unwind, Daly’s Pub & Rec with darts, bowling, and arcade games, and a private snow tubing area in winter. Its partnership with Uppababy offers stroller and other gear loaners, lightening your packing load.

Kids will be fascinated by the Wright Brothers National Monument, which marks the first successful airplane flights in 1903. Photo by Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

7. Outer Banks, North Carolina

Best for: Wide beaches that aren’t overdeveloped

While many East Coast beaches are overcrowded with people and developments, the Outer Banks, a stretch of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, remain blissfully uncongested. They’re also home to some of the state’s best beaches, complete with impressive sand dunes, wild horses, and epic waves. If you have a big, extended family gathering, the vacation rentals in the area are larger and less expensive than those of most Northeast beach towns.

While there are ample options to select as your base, from Cape Hatteras to Duck to Nags Head, look to Kitty Hawk as the closest town to the Wright Memorial Bridge from the mainland. Aside from the beach, you can check out the Kitty Hawk Woods Coastal Reserve or climb to the top of the massive sand dunes at Jockey Ridge State Park—daring teens and grownups can also hang glide. The area is home to fascinating history. Learn about the Wright Brothers’ first flight at the Wright Brothers National Memorial and discover the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island through a live reenactment.

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

Best for: Thrill-seeking families who want to be entertained

Yes, Vegas is known as a playground for adults, but it’s also a prime spot for kids, thanks to creative activity parks, thrilling rides, and even wildlife. Start at the recently opened PopStroke Las Vegas, a tech-friendly mini golf center from Tiger Woods, complete with two 18-hole courses, a restaurant, playground, and ice cream parlor.

If it’s too hot to be outside, check out AREA15, an indoor entertainment park filled with everything from virtual reality rides to laser mazes to live shows. And If your family likes thrill rides, go to the five-acre Adventuredome indoor theme park that houses 25 rides from roller coasters to carousels. To see the city from above, ride the High Roller observation wheel, and to brave four of the world’s highest thrill rides, head to the Strat Hotel. For a more old-school experience, the Pinball Hall of Fame has more than 200 vintage pinball machines on display, and it costs just 25 to 50 cents per game. Animal lovers shouldn’t miss the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat, a lush outdoor space that’s home to Chilean flamingos and other birds. For more animal adventures, the Lion Habitat Ranch has all kinds of rescued animals and the Shark Reef Aquarium houses more than 2,000 marine animals. Finally, if the family wants to see a show, Cirque du Soleil Mystique and Jabbawockeez are both appropriate for all ages.