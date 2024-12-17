Where to Eat, Drink, and Unwind in Virginia Beach

Beyond its iconic Boardwalk and vibrant Oceanfront, Virginia Beach offers much more. While the surf, sand, and lively Atlantic Avenue may be the heart of this coastal city in Virginia, the destination’s arts and culture, scenic beauty, and farm-to-fork dining reward those who travel deeper. Snap photos of murals in the buzzy ViBe Creative District, revel in a nature lover’s paradise in Sandbridge, and enjoy the rural charm of Pungo. Here’s how to get off the beaten path in Virginia Beach and explore the area’s best-kept secrets.

Check out arts and culture in the ViBe Creative District

Ed Trask’s mural in the ViBe Creative District of Virginia Beach Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

The ViBe Creative District is a playground just off the beach brimming with colorful artwork, vibrant culture, and ever-flowing creativity. Murals splash across walls, making this area’s growing collection of public art hard to miss. Local and national artists have transformed parking lots, crosswalks, utility boxes, and even parking meters, turning the neighborhood into an outdoor art gallery.

Start at the Greetings from Virginia Beach mural, a favorite on the side of the building housing Beach Bully on 19th Street. Each year, the ViBe Mural Festival breathes new life into the district with 10 brand-new murals that ensure every visit brings something fresh. Print out a walking map for a self-guided tour or join one of the district’s guided mural tours—on foot, by bike, or by golf cart.

Beyond public art, ViBe is home to a creative community of artists and makers. Visit the Virginia Beach Art Center, which houses the Artists Gallery, a cooperative space where local artists can create and showcase their works. You can even commission a one-of-a-kind piece to bring home. In addition to rotating exhibitions, the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art features a stunning Chihuly glass sculpture in the Rodriguez Pavilion.

Walk, hike, and bike in Sandbridge

Head south to Sandbridge, a quiet beachfront community known for its uncrowded shoreline and pastel-colored beach rentals, to take a break from the bustling Boardwalk scene. This area offers a slower place and a deeper connection to nature. It’s also a haven for outdoor adventurers.

Start with a scenic walk through Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge for pristine coastal landscapes and diverse wildlife, from river otters to white-tailed deer. Easy paths, like the Seaside Trail and Dunes Trail, afford gorgeous views of freshwater marshes and wind-swept dunes.

Beach camping at False Cape State Park Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Continue to False Cape State Park, a more remote and rugged area only accessible by foot, bike, or open-air tram through Back Bay. You’ll find more than 16 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as primitive campsites. You can camp on the beach, something you can’t do anywhere else in Virginia.

False Cape is also where an array of wildlife make their home, including loggerhead turtles, red foxes, and more than 300 species of nesting and migratory songbirds. Before you leave, snap a photo with the “Southernmost Virginia State Park” buoy, a colorful marker in front of the park’s visitor center.

Pick your own produce at Pungo farms

For the delights of the countryside, head to Pungo and its expansive farmlands, quiet country roads, and you-pick farms. Cullipher Farm is one of the standout spots in the area for seasonal pick-your-own produce, like pumpkins and apples, as well as friendly farm animals, including cows and sheep. Summer means sunflower fields, while fall brings a corn maze, ideal for visitors of all ages.

At Flanagan Farm, gear up for pick-your-own strawberries in the spring and delicious vegetables, like tomatoes and sweet corn in summer months. The Pungo Roots Regenerative Farmers Market sets up on the first Saturday of the month, selling farm-fresh and organic vegetables. Pungo is also where you’ll find the Military Aviation Museum and Jerrassic Park, a landscaped park with metal dinosaur sculptures. Enjoy locally sourced breakfast, lunch, or brunch at The Bee & The Biscuit.

Watch the sunset, tour an oyster farm, and see dolphins in Chesapeake Bay

For gentle waters, stunning sunsets, and a more laid-back atmosphere, head to the Chesapeake Bay side of Virginia Beach. This area is known for quiet bay beaches and outdoor activities, like biking, hiking, and kayaking, thanks to First Landing State Park and Pleasure House Point Natural Area.

Cape Henry Lighthouse Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Make the historic Cape Henry Lighthouse one of your first stops. Built in 1792, it’s the country’s first government-funded public works project and a piece of living history. Climb the 191 steps to the top for sweeping views across Chesapeake Bay.

Book a tour of an oyster farm with Pleasure House Oysters for a deep dive into the area’s seafood culture. This hands-on tour—with a real-life waterman—takes you knee-deep into the Lynnhaven River, where you can sample oysters right out of the water. The Chef’s Table Tour includes lunch or dinner at a table set up in the water at the oyster farm.

If you visit between May and September, you can see bottlenose dolphins on a 90-minute boat tour with Rudee Tours. Opt for a whale-watching cruise in the cooler winter months to spot majestic humpback whales as they migrate along the coastline.

See comedy, theater, music, and more in Town Center

After a day of exploring, enjoy Town Center of Virginia Beach for dining, nightlife, shopping, and entertainment. Stop in for drinks at Quirks or grab dinner at Legal Sea Foods. For shopping, you’ll find everything from independent boutiques like the Royal Chocolate and Commonwealth to national chains.

However, there’s more to Town Center than shopping and dining. Catch a show at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, a popular venue for tribute bands, symphony orchestras, comedy tours, musicals, and holiday concerts. For a more intimate arts experience, check out Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Indoor bumper cars at Apex Entertainment Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

In Town Center, you’ll also find Funny Bone Comedy Club, which hosts more than two dozen stand-up comedy shows every month. Catch the latest movies at Regal Cinemas and head to Apex Entertainment for everything else. The indoor amusement center features bumper cars, go-kart racing, laser tag, mini golf, bowling, pool tables, a ropes course, and arcade games. It’s all part of the fun at the beach and beyond in Virginia Beach.