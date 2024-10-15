Where to See Art and Music in Richmond

Richmond may be one of the most historically significant cities in the United States, but its free-spirited creative scene places it firmly in the modern day. From eclectic art galleries housed in antebellum buildings to a year-round schedule of art-filled festivals and events, the city seems to run on creative energy. Ready to get inspired? Here’s how to explore the cultural side of Virginia’s dynamic capital city.

Tour the Museum District (and beyond)

From its sculpture garden to an expansive facility filled with thousands of artworks, the VMFA is a hub for Richmond’s art lovers. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

Richmond’s museum culture is strong—so much so that the city has a neighborhood called the Museum District. In the city’s historic heart, this area boasts a handful of outstanding museums flanked by tree-lined streets and colorful Victorian homes.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is a local favorite, thanks to free admission 365 days a year. It’s also one of the country’s largest art museums, with over 50,000 works of art spanning 6,000 years of history. Highlights include the U.S.'s most extensive public collection of Fabergé and Russian decorative arts, as well as an extraordinary collection of art nouveau, art deco, and contemporary American art.

Next door, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture tells the state’s ever-evolving story through engaging exhibitions. A Lego-inspired transportation exhibition coincides with the toy company’s new local manufacturing plant and runs from October 19, 2024, through January 5, 2025. Un/Bound, an exploration of free Black Virginians before the Civil War, opens June 14, 2025, and runs until July 5, 2026.

The Science Museum of Virginia, housed in an expansive neoclassical building that once was a train station, offers fun interactive exhibits, giant-screen Dome shows, labs, maker spaces, and more. It’s also home to the 29-ton Grand Kugel, the world’s largest kugel ball (a spherical stone sculpture that floats on a thin film of water).

Beyond the Museum District, you’ll find the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the Valentine, the American Civil War Museum, the Poe Museum, and the Virginia Holocaust Museum, to name a few. The Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights, the Hanover Museum of History and Culture, and Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield are nearby outside the city limits.

Go gallery-hopping

Richmond’s passion for visual arts is on proud public display, with more than 150 murals by regional and international street artists making the city feel like a living canvas. You can use this map to create your own walking or biking tour of Richmond’s murals.

The RVA First Fridays art walk is the ideal opportunity to get a feel for the city’s artistic talent while soaking up the youthful energy of the creative community. It’s held on the first Friday of each month in the downtown Arts District, conveniently close to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), which is regularly ranked among the country’s top art schools, and its ultra-modern Institute for Contemporary Art.

Many of Richmond’s upwards of 70 galleries are contemporary, like Ada Gallery, Quirk Gallery, and the nonprofit, artist-led 1708 Gallery. Other reliable stops include the Anderson, an exhibition space for up-and-coming VCU students and faculty, and Gallery5, a visual and performing arts hub inside a former fire station that dates to the 19th century.

Discover Richmond’s top-notch performing arts scene

The LGBTQ-friendly Triangle Players supports the development of queer artistry in Richmond. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

You don’t have to leave town to see Broadway-quality shows, comedy headliners, and dramatic works—it’s all happening in the city’s theaters, concert halls, and cultural centers. The historic Altria Theater, notable for its mosque-like architecture, hosts some of the biggest names that come through town, from touring musicals like the Book of Mormon to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in concert, featuring the Richmond Symphony.

For more local flavor, the Triangle Players is an LGBTQ-friendly troupe that produces programming rooted in queer experiences. The Virginia Repertory Theatre presents everything from comedies and dramas to musicals and family-friendly shows.

West of the city, the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen hosts cultural events such as outdoor concerts and film screenings, theater, performances by the likes of the Richmond Symphony and Gaelic Storm, maker markets, and visual arts exhibitions. Head north of town for the Ashland Theatre’s live performances, concerts, and films.

Attend a music festival

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival features top musicians each summer. Courtesy of Visit Richmond

From bluegrass and brass bands to chamber concerts and raucous house shows, the Richmond Region’s packed lineup of music festivals offers something for every type of music lover. The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival brings big-name acts like Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, Herbie Hancock, and the Roots in the summer.

Come fall, there’s the riverside Richmond Folk Festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of revelers with an impressive schedule of free outdoor concerts and events. Also free, the 2nd Street Festival celebrates the vibrant history of the Jackson Ward neighborhood with a full roster of jazz, blues, and hip-hop performances. Ongoing series like Music at Maymont, Friday Cheers, and Pocahontas Premieres keep the music going year-round with a diverse lineup of acts performing in outdoor venues that show off Richmond’s pleasant climate and stunning natural beauty.