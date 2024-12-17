Why Virginia Beach Shines in the Off-Season

Known for its sand, surf, and sunshine, Virginia Beach is a beach lover’s destination, perhaps even more appealing in fall and winter, when the crowds thin and nature takes center stage. Cooler months allow visitors to explore at a quieter pace and revel in the area’s beautiful landscapes, from mesmerizing bald cypress swamps to serene waters for paddling. When you’re ready for an off-season outdoor adventure, here’s what awaits you in Virginia Beach.

See dolphins or whales on a boat tour

One of the most awe-inspiring experiences happens from December through February when the coastal Virginia waters become a playground for migrating humpback whales. Set off on a guided whale-watching cruise with Rudee Tours. It’s enchanting when these gentle giants appear, slap their tails, and breach out of the water, sending sprays of mist into the air.

If you miss whale season, no worries. From March through October, bottlenose dolphins play here. The waters of the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean draw pods of playful bottlenose dolphins that love to swim alongside boats and leap out of the water in graceful arcs.

Kayak the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge

Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Kayak the calm waters of Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge for views across pristine freshwater marshes and maritime forests. As you glide across the water’s surface, keep your eyes open for river otters, egrets, and even bald eagles. In cooler months, migratory birds like snow geese and sandpipers pass through the refuge along the Atlantic Flyway, making Back Bay a haven for birdwatchers.

Bring your kayak or rent one from Surf & Adventure Co., which rents kayaks and stand-up paddleboards by the day or the week. Guided kayaking tours allow you to explore the marshes, tributaries, and open waters safely as you learn about local ecology from a naturalist.

Go horseback riding on the beach

For those who’ve dreamed about riding a horse along the beach with foamy waves crashing beside you, make it a reality in Virginia Beach. From September through May, riders of all levels can go on one-hour guided horseback riding tours along the sandy shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean.

As you ride, revel in the ocean views and gentle lapping of the waves. There’s something special about salty ocean breezes paired with the clip-clop of horse hooves. It’s a satisfying way to connect with nature and take in the coastline from a new perspective.

Reel in a fish on a fishing charter

Rudee Inlet Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Whether you’re a fishing enthusiast or a newcomer, Virginia Beach’s prime location on the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean makes it a fantastic spot for anglers. Book a half-day or full-day fishing charter with a local outfitter such as Rudee Tours or Dockside Fishing Center. Charters are beginner-friendly, with experienced deckhands who can help you cast your line and reel in your catch. They also know where the fish are biting and the best spots to drop in your line.

Fishing season extends from spring through late fall, but even in winter, you can catch such species as striped bass, sea bass, and tautog. The best part? Charters provide everything you need, from bait to fishing rods. All you need to do is show up and enjoy a day on the water.

Hike or bike on miles of state park trails

Hiking at First Landing State Park Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Thanks to 20 miles of trails, First Landing State Park is a magnet for hikers. This popular park is known for its diverse landscapes, from bald cypress swamps and maritime forests to tidal marshes. The family-friendly Bald Cypress Trail is especially enchanting, with towering trees, winding boardwalks, and “rainbow swamps” that glow with vibrant colors in cooler months.

If you prefer to explore on two wheels, the scenic 6.1-mile (one-way) Cape Henry Trail meanders across the park from the main entrance on Shore Drive to the 64th Street entrance. It’s a scenic ride that promises good times. Pro tip: bring your own wheels since the park doesn’t offer bike rentals.

Camp out on the beach under a sky full of stars

For an off-grid adventure, head to False Cape State Park, where you can pitch your tent right on the beach and let gently lapping waves lull you to sleep. Start your journey by parking at Little Island Park, then hike or bike 1.5 miles to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge. From here, it’s four miles to the False Cape Visitor Center. Once you arrive, snap a photo with the colorful “Southernmost Virginia State Park” buoy.

Choose from four primitive campgrounds, including Barbour Hill Ocean and False Cape Landing Ocean, which are on the ocean side of the park (the other two are on the bay side). Marked tree-covered sites let you drop your gear by day and come evening, you can sleep on the beach under a starry sky.

Go fat tire biking at False Cape State Park

Fat tire biking along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Pedal across False Cape State Park on a fat tire bike for a fun challenge. With more than 20 miles of hiking and biking trails, there’s plenty to explore, but the real adventure is on the Sand Ridge Trail. At 6.2 miles (one way), it’s the longest trail, taking two-wheeled visitors to the state border.

Fat tire bikes are ideal for navigating the looser sand near the border. If you can, go at low tide, when packed sand can make the coastal ride easier. Along the way, detour onto the Wash Woods Trail for the Wash Woods historic site, which shipwreck survivors once settled. For fat tire bike rentals, check out Ocean Rentals Ltd in nearby Sandbridge.

Fly a kite at Mount Trashmore Park

Mount Trashmore Park is a beloved spot for families and outdoor fans. Creative reuse transformed this abandoned landfill into an eco-friendly public space by capping the solid waste with layers of clean soil and then planting grass. Two manufactured mountains are perfect for kite-flying on breezy days. The 165-acre park is also home to multi-use trails, playgrounds, a skate park, and two lakes, Lake Trashmore and Lake Windsor. Bring your own kite and let it soar high above the park, or simply come to watch the colorful kites of all shapes and sizes.

For kite lovers, Virginia Beach hosts the Atlantic Coast Kite Festival in May. This annual festival wows with a sky full of multicolored and creative high-flying kites. The free and family-friendly event also features kite-flying demos and kite-making workshops.

Go ziplining or to a ropes course

Ziplining at the Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

For an adrenaline rush, head up into the trees to see Virginia Beach from an entirely new vantage point. At the Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, ziplines and aerial ropes courses challenge thrill seekers as young as five. Soar through the air—up to 15 stories above—then tackle treetop obstacles, like cargo nets and swinging bridges.

As a bonus, a second sky-high treetop adventure awaits two miles down the road at Adventureworks, a dedicated zipline park with super-fast ziplines for visitors ages eight and up. Fly across nine ziplines, up to 1,000 feet long, all tucked away within 60 acres of maritime forest a short drive from the Atlantic Ocean. Whether by air, on land, or at sea, Virginia Beach is a destination for all ages and seasons.