The Best of Barcelona Shopping

If you have the cash, chances are whatever you're looking for can be found in Barcelona. Luxury shoppers can max out their plastic on Passeig de Gracia. Hipsters can search for indie designs in Raval, Gracia and Borne. Foodies will love mom-and-pop style bakeries, charcuteries and cheese shops. Bargain hunters can barter for second-hand steals at Els Encants, or hop a bus to La Roca Outlets for deals on high-end brands.