Charming Old Towns and Picturesque Villages near Barcelona

Give yourself a break from Barcelona's noise and traffic and travel to another time and place: life as lived in Catalonia's smaller villages and historic old towns. Stroll medieval bridges, hike around stone houses that hang onto green hills for dear life, and enjoy a breather from the crowded streets of Barcelona. Foodies can shop in tiny artisan shops for charcuterie, cheeses and bread or eat traditional and nouvelle cuisine made from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients