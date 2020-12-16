Where are you going?
Breakfast in barcelona

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
The concept of breakfast in Barcelona is different. Traditionally it's subdivided into two meals. Desdejuni, a very small early-morning meal is sometimes nothing more than juice or a café amb llet. L'esmorzar is a larger late morning affair similar to what a lot of cultures would call lunch, wherein some workers wash down large sandwiches with small beers. That said, American and English breakfasts are widely available and brunch has become very popular, especially on weekends.
Arola Brunch at Hotel Arts Barcelona

Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Brunch is still a relatively "new" thing in Barcelona, and most places that serve it stick to tried and true favorites like Eggs Benedict, cheese and charcuterie, pancakes and pastries. Arola's brunch takes the meal beyond staid classics. The...
Granja La Pallaresa

Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona,...
El Gran Café

Carrer d'Avinyó, 9, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its many delicious cafes, offering strong Spanish coffee and rich, flaky pastries. I've found the best cafes to be concentrated in the city's enchanting Gothic Quarter, or "Barri Gotic." As in a lot of...
Pinotxo

locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Strata Bakery, Carrer de Provença, 158

C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
After seven years living in Barcelona, I'm more than aware of the limited variety of traditional Catalan and Spanish sweets. Most truly traditional recipes (mantecados, roscón) are powder-dry and really must be consumed with coffee or wine, and...
La Boqueria Market (Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria)

La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Sweet Dreams Artisan Bakery

Carrer de Calella, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Who says you can't have your cake and a bagel, too? Bagels and cupcakes don't fall into the category of traditional Catalan breakfast fare by any stretch of the imagination, but that doesn't make them any less welcome on those odd mornings when...
Copasetic Barcelona

Carrer de la Diputació, 55, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
At Copasetic the food is made to order taking into account patron's allergies and intolerances. There are gluten-free crepes and bread on offer, as well as dairy-free options for vegans, and plenty of dishes for carnivores as well. The wait staff...
Federal Café

Carrer del Parlament, 39, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
While the Federal Café may or may not be Barcelona's best brunch spot--it's certainly got two of the most important ingredients for an ideal brunch---food and atmosphere. The Federal Café is light and airy with an open coffee prep area, funky eco...
Timeline Bar

Carrer de la Providència, 3, 08024 Barcelona, Spain
Sunday brunch is far from a Barcelona tradition, but that doesn't mean you can't get it, or that locals haven't learned to appreciate its splendor. Brunch at Timeline in Barcelona's hip Grácia neighborhood is a steal at around 20 euros with...
