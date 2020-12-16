The concept of breakfast in Barcelona is different. Traditionally it's subdivided into two meals. Desdejuni, a very small early-morning meal is sometimes nothing more than juice or a café amb llet. L'esmorzar is a larger late morning affair similar to what a lot of cultures would call lunch, wherein some workers wash down large sandwiches with small beers. That said, American and English breakfasts are widely available and brunch has become very popular, especially on weekends.