Sherri Eisenberg

Sherri Eisenberg

AFAR Contributor

Sherri Eisenberg has served as cruise editor for Travel Holiday. In addition to Afar, she has also written about travel for the Los Angeles Times, the Baltimore Sun, the Boston Globe, Bon Appétit, and Departures. In the course of her career, she has sailed on more than 140 cruise ships and visited more than 50 countries and 46 states. She is the coauthor of The Easy Guide to Alaskan Cruises (Frommer’s Media) and author of The Food Lovers’ Guide to Brooklyn (Globe Pequot Press), which was hailed by The New York Times and Time magazine as among the first to anoint the borough’s burgeoning food scene. Sherri keeps a bag packed at all times so she can hop on a plane, or a ship, at a moment’s notice.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II, an old bridge in Rome, crosses over the Tiber River with some homes and trees in the background, photographed during an overcast winter day
Cruise
Cruise Lines Are Launching New Off-Season Sailings—Here’s Why You Should Get Aboard
March 10, 2025 06:44 PM
 · 
Sherri Eisenberg
The Casa Vicens in Barcelona opened to the public for the first time in 2017.
Art + Culture
7 UNESCO-Approved Stops on a Wonderful, Weird Tour of Gaudí’s Barcelona
December 14, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
Sherri Eisenberg
7 Cool Things You Can Now Do on a Cruise
Cruise
7 Cool Things You Can Now Do on a Cruise
April 10, 2018 01:25 PM
 · 
Sherri Eisenberg
This Cruise Is Making Traditional Nordic Liquor on Its Maiden Voyage
Small Ship Cruises
This Cruise Is Making Traditional Nordic Liquor on Its Maiden Voyage
March 27, 2018 07:26 PM
 · 
Sherri Eisenberg