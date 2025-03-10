Sherri Eisenberg has served as cruise editor for Travel Holiday. In addition to Afar, she has also written about travel for the Los Angeles Times, the Baltimore Sun, the Boston Globe, Bon Appétit, and Departures. In the course of her career, she has sailed on more than 140 cruise ships and visited more than 50 countries and 46 states. She is the coauthor of The Easy Guide to Alaskan Cruises (Frommer’s Media) and author of The Food Lovers’ Guide to Brooklyn (Globe Pequot Press), which was hailed by The New York Times and Time magazine as among the first to anoint the borough’s burgeoning food scene. Sherri keeps a bag packed at all times so she can hop on a plane, or a ship, at a moment’s notice.