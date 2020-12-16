Barcelona Day Trips for Nature-lovers
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
When the Catalan capital overwhelms, head for the hills....or mountains, capes and lakes. The diverse landscape surrounding Barcelona offers a wide variety of outdoor activities in a natural setting, not to mention seasonal eats harvested from area forests and farms.
Lake of Banyoles, Girona, Spain
Explore Catalonia's largest lake in Banyoles. Walk or jog around the rim, snap shots of friendly waterfowl, or jump in for a swim. Visitors can also kayo, canoe,or fish. Afterwards, dry off and take a turn around the city's charming old town.
Estació de Muntanya Vall de Núria, 17534, Girona, Spain
If nature is a religion then Vall de Núria is mecca. Situated in a small valley with a lake in the heart of the Pyrenees mountains, not far from the border of Spain and France in Catalunya - it is best known as a ski resort but delights visitors...
I broke off from my friends in Barcelona to go on a solo excursion to Montserrat, a short one hour train ride from the city. I wasn't sure what to except but had only heard that it was beautiful with weird rock formations and good trails so knew...
08600 Berga, Barcelona, Spain
Rent a car or hop an ALSA bus from Barcelona's Estació Nord to Berga for a 45 minute hike up Queralt Mountain from Berga's Plaça de Sant Pere. Besides getting a healthy dose of fresh air and some light exercise, you'll take in some of the best...
Carrer Fageda, s/n, 17810 Can Blanc, Girona, Spain
Less than two hours from Barcelona, in car or via TEISA buses (during the week), La Fageda is a leafy green wonderland after too much time spent in Barcelona's hectic city center. This beech forest is unique, growing at a much lower altitude than...
Carretera Cap de Creus, s/n, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
A short drive from the picturesque fishing village of Cadaques and Dalí's House Museum in Port Lligat, Cap de Creus is one of my favorite places in Spain when it comes to natural beauty. Sweeping views of the ocean from atop the cliffs are even...
Ctra. les Feixes, 31, 17800 Olot, Girona, Spain
There once was a railway line in Catalonia that stretched from Olot to Girona and then finally toward the sea. The railway shuttled villagers, some of whom had never had access to the ocean, from deep within the region to the Costa Brava. But as ...
Coastal views, beaches, and hidden coves await you on the Camino Ronda, a 220 km hiking trail in Costa Brava Spain. It runs from Blanes to the northern city of Collioure near the border of France. This extensive and well marked trail goes by many...
Catalonians, particularly near the Pyrenees, love their mushrooms. So much so, hunting them in the forest where they grow wild, has become a beloved pastime. One of the best places to do so in the Pyrenees region is Montgrony. Arrive early in the...
08035 Barcelona, Spain
On both the Casual Inn and Premiere Inn Biking Spain trips with Backroads, you'll have the chance to accept the rewarding challenge of biking to the Coll de la Creueta for heart soaring views. In my humble bike touring opinion, I think it's one of...
Spain
Would-be ghost-hunters will enjoy a tour of this abandoned village in Tarragona province a little over an hour's drive from Barcelona. Left completely deserted after the end of the Spanish Civil War, crumbling homes, a church in ruins, and empty...
Puig Castellar, 08758, Barcelona, Spain
Hike up the hill from Turó del Pollo and get an eyeful of an ancient (6th century B.C.) Iberian settlement at Puig Castellar. This is best saved for a cool fall or spring day as at this height the sun can be fierce. Take a picnic lunch, or at...
