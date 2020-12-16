Top 6 Places to Shop Vintage in Barcelona
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Vintage shoppers, rejoice! Barcelona is packed with options for second-hand and vintage shoppers looking for unique clothing, housewares and accessories. Here are six of our favorites around town.
Save Place
Carrer de Valldonzella, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Based in Barcelona since 1992, Holala! Plaza is the best Barcelona shop for vintage clothes, furniture, video games, accessories, books and more. It's hard to leave empty-handed, but even if you don't have cash to spare, stop by to check out their...
Save Place
Fusta'm is a small and inviting space to search out unique housewares and furniture. Unlike other shops in Barcelona selling similar wares, there's plenty of space to move around, and everything is carefully restored and repaired by staff. That...
Save Place
Shop for everything old, antique and secondhand at Barcelona’s largest flea market. Once a collection of ramshackle stands, Els Encants moved into a modern mirrored structure in 2013. Come for auctions Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 8am to...
Save Place
Carrer de Bertrellans, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Unlike some of Barcelona's other Vintage stores (ahem, Holala), Love Vintage focuses on wearable antiques, and clothes that don't resemble costumes. This is a great shop for vintage newcomers who are looking for something different to wear at a...
Save Place
Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
Save Place
Stock up on vintage books, comics and magazines in English, Spanish, Catalan, French and other languages at Llibreria Canuda. Carlos Ruiz Zafón fans can head to the basement, also known as the "Cemetery of Forgotten Books". Whatever you do, go...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25