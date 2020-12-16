Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Top 6 Places to Shop Vintage in Barcelona

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Vintage shoppers, rejoice! Barcelona is packed with options for second-hand and vintage shoppers looking for unique clothing, housewares and accessories. Here are six of our favorites around town.
Save Place

Holala! Plaza

Carrer de Valldonzella, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Based in Barcelona since 1992, Holala! Plaza is the best Barcelona shop for vintage clothes, furniture, video games, accessories, books and more. It's hard to leave empty-handed, but even if you don't have cash to spare, stop by to check out their...
More Details >
Save Place

Fusta'm

Fusta'm is a small and inviting space to search out unique housewares and furniture. Unlike other shops in Barcelona selling similar wares, there's plenty of space to move around, and everything is carefully restored and repaired by staff. That...
More Details >
Save Place

Encants Flea Market

Shop for everything old, antique and secondhand at Barcelona’s largest flea market. Once a collection of ramshackle stands, Els Encants moved into a modern mirrored structure in 2013. Come for auctions Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 8am to...
More Details >
Save Place

Love Vintage

Carrer de Bertrellans, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Unlike some of Barcelona's other Vintage stores (ahem, Holala), Love Vintage focuses on wearable antiques, and clothes that don't resemble costumes. This is a great shop for vintage newcomers who are looking for something different to wear at a...
More Details >
Save Place

L'Arca

Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
More Details >
Save Place

Canuda Bookstore Carrer de la Canuda, 4

Stock up on vintage books, comics and magazines in English, Spanish, Catalan, French and other languages at Llibreria Canuda. Carlos Ruiz Zafón fans can head to the basement, also known as the "Cemetery of Forgotten Books". Whatever you do, go...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without