The Perfect Trip to the Maldives

Faashanaa Kilege Magu

The capital city of Male is often just a jumping-off point for travelers touching down at the airport before being whisked away to a five-star resort, but a walk through the low-lying city is a worthwhile way to get a taste of what everyday life is like for locals. At the center of it all is the lively fish market, and those who can get past the pungent smell will find themselves fascinated by the huge catch pulled straight out of the sea. Respite is found just a couple blocks away, where vendors set up colorful displays overflowing with bushels of bananas and other Maldivian staples, including papayas and yams sourced from nearby islands.