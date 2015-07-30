The Best Surf Hotels Around the Globe

share this article



The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing—the world’s largest surf competition—is taking place this week in Huntington Beach, California. Watch a few clips of wave riding pros and you’ll get the surf itch. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned waterman, surfing is one of the best excuses to by a plane ticket and go off in search of beautiful beaches and empty waves. Here are 5 hotels that will help you live out your Kelly Slater fantasies.

Photo of Playa Guiones by Jen Murphy Photo of Playa Guiones by Jen Murphy The Harmony Hotel, Nosara, Costa Rica

The break: Playa Guiones

Who’s it for: Beginners can play in the white wash; seasoned toes-on-nose longboarders can show off on the outer breaks.

The Surf Draw: The Harmony is just a two-minute walk down a jungle path to Guiones Beach, which offers consistent year-round waves.

The Perks: The hotel’s juice bar concocts the ideal post-surf recovery drink. A healing center and open-air yoga pavilion offer relief for sore muscles after a day of paddling.

Photo courtesy of Nomads Hotel Photo courtesy of Nomads Hotel

Nomads Hotel, San Clemente, California

The breaks: Trestles, Lowers, Uppers, T-Street, San Onofre, Cottons

Who’s it for: Globetrotting surfers looking to meet and mingle with locals and surf the legendary break Trestles.

The Surf Draw: Each of the seven rooms is themed after a different international surf locale and adorned with photos from part owner and former ASP tour photographer, Sean Rowland. Surf packages include dawn patrol breakfast, two guided surf sessions per day, and free board and wet suit rentals.

The Perks: The upstairs Canteen restaurant has 33 beers on drafts, insanely delicious poke bowls, and a big screen showing the latest surf flicks.

Photo courtesy of Surfers Lodge Peniche Photo courtesy of Surfers Lodge Peniche Surfers Lodge Peniche, Peniche, Portugal

The breaks: Gentle beach breaks for beginners; the famed Supertubos for the ambitious

Who’s it for: Wannabe and experienced surfers with an eye for style and an appreciation for good food.

The Surf Draw: Former Swedish national surf champ John Malmqvist is the brainchild behind this hip surf lodge. Malmqvist will personally tailor surf safaris to breaks from Ericeira all the way to Nazaré (the spot where Garret McNamara rode the world’s biggest wave). The hotel’s Surf Academy limits lessons to six people. All lessons are filmed on a GoPro and analyzed post-surf to improve your skills.

The Perks: Malmqvist has melded surfer and Scandi style at this surf lodge. Hangout areas include a living room with a fireplace and a terrace with a Jacuzzi. The food is local and organic. Wellness offerings range from massages and yoga classes to full on surf-specific circuit training. Screen Shot 2015-07-29 at 1.00.09 PM

Photo courtesy of Nihiwatu Photo courtesy of Nihiwatu

