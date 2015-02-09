8 Ways to Make the Most of a Weekend in the Maldives

Here’s the deal. At 6:41 p.m. on a random Tuesday, your editor asks if you maybe want to take a trip to the Maldives in two weeks. The catch: It’s a 30-hour trip each way, and the trip is only four days long. Is there any answer but yes?

Here, a few tips for those who are crazy enough to take on a long weekend in the Maldives—and a few things worth hanging around for.

Did and loved:

Dubai’s Emirates Terminal: Over the course of six hours, I loaded up on camel’s milk chocolate, worked up a sweat and showered at the airport hotel, and snarfed down a breakfast burger and shake at Shake Shack (I know, I know—but my body thought it was 7 p.m.).

Club Med. Put aside all preconceived notions about Club Med’s free-lovin’ past and all-inclusive-summer-camp feel. Those things still exist (in a tamer fashion) at the nearby Club Med Kani, but Club Med Finolhu is a very luxurious step up, complete with over-water bungalows, personal concierges, and genuine eco efforts (it’s 100-percent solar powered, for example). And, man, it’s one of the friendliest places I’ve ever stayed. Kudos.

THE WATER: Yes, it is as unbelievable as people claim. Glass-clear and filled with angel fish, zebra fish, fat little turtles, shy manta rays, giant purple-lipped clams... I spent as much time in it as possible swimming, parasailing, snorkeling, boating, and basically just floating around thanking my lucky stars.