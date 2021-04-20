Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Romantic Old TownEven in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
almost 7 years ago
Fountain in a Passage
I love how European cities have passages in their older buildings. Basically a courtyard with the building being more like thick livable walls around them. You'll often times find cafes, lush gardens, or even beautiful fountains like this one.
almost 7 years ago
Beauties in a row
Window spotted at Old Town (Altstadt) Zurich.
almost 7 years ago
Good morning, Kitty
Cat greeting at the steps to the tram station in Alte Trote, Zurich. She is huge!!
almost 7 years ago
A Zurich Hot Chocolate Crawl
Zurich’s chocolate reign isn’t just relegated to truffles and bars. This is a city that does hot chocolate right. The city’s iconic cups are served at Sprüngli’s Paradeplatz café (where it’s topped with fine shavings of chocolate and comes with a silver spoon), Teecafé Schwarzenbach, Péclard at Café Schober, Honold and Café Felix. For the city’s most intimate hot chocolate experience, head to Truffe, where owner Elisabetta Capei prepares just four to five liters a day, and serves each cup personally.
almost 7 years ago
A Bustling Banking City
Business men in expensive suits line the streets of Zurich, and high end stores line the main street just off the main train station. For free entry into all of the museums and free transportation on all trams, ferries, and trains the Zurich card came in very handy. If you take the train, and go into 2 museums, it has paid for itself. All of the shops and museums close pretty early, but a full day is Zurich is plenty.
almost 7 years ago
Zurich’s Vibrant Nightlife
While Switzerland’s largest city has myriad attractions to explore by day—including world-class museums and galleries, restaurants galore, and gorgeous lakefront and Alpine scenery—it sparks to new life when the sun goes down. Zurich has the highest density of nightclubs in Switzerland, and the evening options range from elegant wine bars and lively pubs to wild DJ-spun dance parties that extend into the wee hours of morning. Wherever you choose to go, you’ll get to meet plenty of chicly dressed, friendly locals—just remember, later is better (residents tend to wait until after 11 p.m. to go out).
You’ll get an introduction to Swiss culture and hospitality —including award-winning cuisine and personal service—on your way to Zurich when you fly with SWISS.
