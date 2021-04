While Switzerland’s largest city has myriad attractions to explore by day—including world-class museums and galleries, restaurants galore, and gorgeous lakefront and Alpine scenery—it sparks to new life when the sun goes down. Zurich has the highest density of nightclubs in Switzerland , and the evening options range from elegant wine bars and lively pubs to wild DJ-spun dance parties that extend into the wee hours of morning. Wherever you choose to go, you’ll get to meet plenty of chicly dressed, friendly locals—just remember, later is better (residents tend to wait until after 11 p.m. to go out).You’ll get an introduction to Swiss culture and hospitality —including award-winning cuisine and personal service—on your way to Zurich when you fly with SWISS