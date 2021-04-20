A Zurich Hot Chocolate Crawl

Zurich’s chocolate reign isn’t just relegated to truffles and bars. This is a city that does hot chocolate right. The city’s iconic cups are served at Sprüngli’s Paradeplatz café (where it’s topped with fine shavings of chocolate and comes with a silver spoon), Teecafé Schwarzenbach, Péclard at Café Schober, Honold and Café Felix. For the city’s most intimate hot chocolate experience, head to Truffe, where owner Elisabetta Capei prepares just four to five liters a day, and serves each cup personally.

