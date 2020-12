Zurich West is trendy, diverse and the ideal shopping hot spot. Im Viadukt is Zurich’s first covered market with over 50 vendors peddling everything from local wine and liquors to fabulously smelly cheeses. Gerolds Markt is lovely and houses seven independent boutiques, but the coolest store in Zurich, possibly the world, is Freitag. Here individually designed cult messenger bags are sold in 19-stacked shipping containers.