From champagne truffles and single-origin chocolate to indulgent cakes and chocolate covered beans, Zurich is heaven for chocoholics. Teuscher is synonymous with Swiss chocolate and its flagship store is here in Zurich - don’t forget to try the Dom Perignon-infused truffle. The best hot chocolate in Zurich is served in the fairy-tale setting of Café Conditorei Schober while Sprüngli specializes in ginormous ice cream sundaes.