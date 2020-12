If indulging in some of the most expensive food in Switzerland is not your thing, Zurich offers a host of cheap eats. Try a 10 franc sandwich with your choice of filling from a flower shop near the ETH Zurich or the vegetarian buffet close to Zurich’s Opera House. Don’t forget Zurich’s department stores which have affordable buffets; the best of which is atop Manor and is priced by the plate not the pound.