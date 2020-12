Coffee culture is taken extremely seriously in Zurich, and the city's best coffee shops reflect this. Long summer afternoons are well spent sat out on the cobblestone Niederdorf sampling Café Henrici’s Brazilian coffee beans, or overlooking the Limmat River with an exquisite espresso from Grande. When the winter chill hits Zurich, snuggle with a loved one in the red velvet booths of Teecafé Schwarzenbach, or defrost your fingertips at the stand-up espresso counter.