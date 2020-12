Arguably the best way to explore Zurich is by walking along its lakefront or through its enchanting cobbled streets. Strolling along the serene Limmatquai offers spectacular views of the Limmat River and Lake Zurich is best seen from the Arboretum. Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse is one of the most exclusive shopping streets in the world and will take the fancy of any fastidious shopper, but don’t forget Einzigart in Zurich West and Limmatquai for equally desirable boutiques.