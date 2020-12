Zurich’s locals are fanatical about swimming and the best way to join them is to take a plunge into one of the badis, or outdoor pools. Strandbad Mythenquai is popular, not only because it’s the only badi in Zurich with a beach, but because of its five-meter diving board. One of the most aesthetically pleasing badis is the art deco Frauenbad Stadthausquai, and the oldest in Zurich is the Männerbad Schanzengraben, a spot surrounded by an ivy-laden wall.