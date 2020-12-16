Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

One Week in Zurich

Collected by Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert
Zurich doesn’t just offer affluent living; it’s also sporty and historically fascinating. One week is enough time to start soaking up the city's lifestyle. Stroll down Zurich's glittering Bahnhofstrasse—one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world—for a taste of true extravagance. Or head to the Letzigrund soccer stadium to cheer on Grasshopper or F.C. Zurich. Bürkliplatz’s flea market is ideal for bargain hunters and the Swiss National Museum explores the history of Switzerland.
Save Place

Münsterbrücke

Münsterbrücke, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
I love the bicycle, and cycling is an activity I try to do in every single place that I visit. There is nothing like exploring a city on a bike, although in some places this can be a challenge. Zurich, Switzerland, has made it incredibly easy to...
More Details >
Save Place

Bürkliplatz

Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
One of the biggest Flea markets in Zurich is the one located in Bürkliplatz square. The market is opened on Saturdays from 6am to 4pm. May-October, so if you visit Zurich on Winter time, you will not find the outdoors traders. The market is well...
More Details >
Save Place

Puregold Beach Bar

Dufaux-Strasse 1, 8152 Opfikon, Switzerland
One of the most memorable Zurich experiences is enjoying an alfresco beer or coffee alongside the lake, near green parks and, as of 2016, on an urban beach. The Kameha Grand Zurich, located between the airport and the city center, opened the...
More Details >
Save Place

Zurich

Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
More Details >
Save Place

Sorell Hotel Zürichberg

Orellistrasse 21, 8044 Zürich, Switzerland
What this 66-room property lacks in proximity to the Old Town (it’s a 25-minute tram ride to Bahnhofstrasse), it more than makes up for with its prime hillside perch on the Zürichberg overlooking the city below, and just beyond, Lake Zürich and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Letzigrund

Badenerstrasse 500, 8048 Zürich, Switzerland
In the Swiss city of Zurich there are two soccer teams—Grasshopper and FC Zurich. I was lucky that FC Zurich was playing at home at Letzigrund. The stadium holds 25,000 and is actually in a hole in the ground!
More Details >
Save Place

Grande

Limmatquai 118, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This trendy apero spot with outdoor tables overlooking the Limmat River also doubles as a serious coffeehouse (inside, the gleaming La Marzocco provides a hint). Friendly baristas in bowties and newsboy caps pull what many consider to be Zurich’s...
More Details >
Save Place

25 Hours Hotel Zurich West

Pfingstweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The 25hours brand is known for its playful take on the hotel experience, and this Zurich establishment follows suit. With an interior concocted by local designer Alfredo Häberli, the space features the usual mix of colorful, offbeat furnishings,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

street parade

Universitätsstrasse 2, 8092 Zürich, Switzerland
As one-day party blowouts go, Zurich’s Street Parade takes some beating. Since its inception in 1992, the event has grown exponentially. Every August, over 1,000,000 party-fanatics transform the city into a cacophony of color, music and raucous...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without