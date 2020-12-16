One Week in Zurich

Zurich doesn’t just offer affluent living; it’s also sporty and historically fascinating. One week is enough time to start soaking up the city's lifestyle. Stroll down Zurich's glittering Bahnhofstrasse—one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world—for a taste of true extravagance. Or head to the Letzigrund soccer stadium to cheer on Grasshopper or F.C. Zurich. Bürkliplatz’s flea market is ideal for bargain hunters and the Swiss National Museum explores the history of Switzerland.