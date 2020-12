There's no shortage of diverse dining options in Zurich West - from the stylish tapas-sized dishes in Josef to the classical French-Italian cuisine of LaSalle. The opening of Zurich’s first permanent closed market created a plethora of restaurants including the modern Restaurant Viadukt and the popular Markthalle, offering hearty meat-centric dishes. Diners wanting to hit new heights should eat at Clouds - a high-end restaurant atop Switzerland’s tallest tower.