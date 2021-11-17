Enjoy Swiss Boutique Towns, Trains, Chocolate and More

Make your next trip one for the books when you go on an over-the-top tour of Switzerland’s charming small cities, filled with delicious dining, scenic wonder, and plenty of train travel.

share this article

Alp horns, alpine villages, and snowcapped peaks are some of the many reasons to book a trip to Switzerland. And with all these delights easily accessible from the country’s “boutique towns,” you can have the best of both worlds by combining cosmopolitan culture with natural beauty and exhilarating train travel. How can you make sure your journey is not just the easiest and best possible but a once-in-a-lifetime experience? By taking a guided tour, all your prearranged travel is taken care of, so you can sit back and allow the itinerary to unfold in a dynamic way—and get access to sites and activities you otherwise wouldn’t have. And while these tours by operators of the United States Tour Operators Association leave the planning to experts, they also build in more than enough time to explore on your own so that you can customize your itinerary for another win-win. Another major perk? You’ll savor delicious food wherever you go, thanks to the insider info tour operators have. In the tours that follow here, the indulgence of Swiss chocolate and cheese while discovering the cultural melting pots of the German- and French-speaking regions are only the beginning. Visitors seeking ways to connect with the country’s natural beauty can do so during a luxury train ride with glass domed interiors; boat through placid lakes; and taste wine at biodynamic vineyards. Here are three exciting itineraries that will allow you to discover Switzerland’s bountiful hidden side.

Article continues below advertisement

See spectacular city vistas and quaint village life Gruyères Castle // Photo by Switzerland Tourism/Silvano Zeiter There’s nothing quite like exploring a European castle and the 13th-century Gruyères Castle, which you can visit during the nine-day “Zurich to Zurich” tour, doesn’t disappoint. The Globus tour is a planned vacation that goes beyond the expected and handles all the details, allowing for effortlessly exclusive experiences like an inside look at the medieval architecture that weaves lore and history interpreted through the castle’s museum. And don’t forget to bring your stomach for lunch there with local specialties and a traditional meringue dessert or while discovering the Maison Cailler chocolate factory in the town of Broc. At this sweet spot, the tour begs you to sink your teeth into delectable local product while learning about the delicacies over tastings. For train lovers and those who simply enjoy stunningly scenic panoramas, this trip gets interesting with an ascent to 11,000 feet on a mountain train to view and experience Jungfraujoch, Europe’s highest railway station. Make sure you also pack a few favorite clothing items for strolling the resort towns of Gstaad, Interlaken, and Grindelwald and prepare to get some postcard-worthy photos when Globus stops to check out the village life in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps. Wines, cheese, and bonheur awaits Lucerne, one of the boutique towns on the Tauck tour // Photo by Fotolia

Article continues below advertisement

You’ll find loads of inspiration to yodel about during the 11-day “Europe’s Crown Jewel” journey by Tauck, which begins in Geneva and goes to Lausanne, a town located in the French-speaking region known for being the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee. One night for dinner, you gain sweeping heights during a private funicular ride up the Harder Kulm Mountain to dine among Alpine views. It’s all part of a journey all but guaranteed to elicit bonheur (happiness). Count on many exciting adventures thanks to Tauck. The family-owned tour company’s values and vision have remained true for 96 years: always do the right thing, deliver more than what’s expected, and redefine how the world is explored together. This tour includes taking a cogwheel train to view the Matterhorn: an imposing mountain that straddles Switzerland and Italy. You’ll also have a chance to view ice sculptures while having a warm drink inside the Ice Palace. And you won’t want your trip to end once you start taking in those incredible vistas during a trip from St. Moritz to Andermatt in a domed observation car on the Glacier Express. Take in awe-inspiring bucolic and mountain landscapes Lake Geneva // Photo ©Geneva Tourism/www.geneve.com From the vibrant city of Geneva to the staggering beauty in the lake city of Lucerne, the 14-day “Country Roads of Switzerland” trip by Insight Vacations takes travelers throughout the majestic country. Insight Vacations offers only premium guided tours, allowing you to choose your group size, ride in spacious custom coaches, and stay in highly-rated hotels, in addition to other benefits that will make your vacation distinct and stress-free—like specially designed experiences outdoors.

Article continues below advertisement