Zum Franziskaner

9 Residenzstraße
Website
Typical Bavarian Food Munich Germany

Typical Bavarian Food

Zum Franziskaner has a laid-back vibe that makes you feel like you're dining in someone's living room. The central location means it's always full, and it's a popular spot after the opera.

There are two menus, a German one and an English one which doesn't include all of the same dishes as the German ones, so if you want to try something *really* Bavarian ask for the German menu as well and see if your server can help you.

Also worth noting is that the pretzels on the table are not free. They're delicious, but you pay for each one that you eat.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

