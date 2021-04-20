Zeitgeist
199 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
| +1 415-255-7505
Sun - Sat 9am - 2am
Head to Zeitgeist in the Mission for Craft Beer on the PatioIf you’re looking for a quiet place to have a drink, don’t go to Zeitgeist.
If you’re looking to have an early night, don’t go to Zeitgeist.
If you’re looking for an incredibly wide selection of beers on tap, gruff but knowledgeable bartenders, good bar food, and an outdoor biergarten filled with picnic tables and young locals—then you should definitely go to Zeitgeist.
The place can get pretty crowded, so be sure to follow proper protocol at the bar if you want to get served: order your beer by its corresponding number (it’s all clear on the menu) and remember that this place is cash only. Feeling hungry? Get the cheeseburger and home fries.
Zeitgeist is open daily from 9 am to 2 am.
