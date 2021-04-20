Where are you going?
Zeitgeist

199 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Website
| +1 415-255-7505
Head to Zeitgeist in the Mission for Craft Beer on the Patio San Francisco California United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 2am

Head to Zeitgeist in the Mission for Craft Beer on the Patio

If you’re looking for a quiet place to have a drink, don’t go to Zeitgeist.

If you’re looking to have an early night, don’t go to Zeitgeist.

If you’re looking for an incredibly wide selection of beers on tap, gruff but knowledgeable bartenders, good bar food, and an outdoor biergarten filled with picnic tables and young locals—then you should definitely go to Zeitgeist.

The place can get pretty crowded, so be sure to follow proper protocol at the bar if you want to get served: order your beer by its corresponding number (it’s all clear on the menu) and remember that this place is cash only. Feeling hungry? Get the cheeseburger and home fries.

Zeitgeist is open daily from 9 am to 2 am.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

