Many travelers associated Aruba with mass tourism, all-inclusive resorts and cruise ships. I was determined to uncover the less explored side of the island, and ironically found the perfect base camp for my adventures right in the shadows of Aruba's high rise hotels.



Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba is owned by the lovely twins Kimberly and Stephanie, who were born on the island and lived there until they were six years old. Although they moved to Belgium after, they always spent their vacations back 'home' in the Caribbean, until they decided to come back for good to open Boardwalk. The sisters love their island and it shines through in every aspect of their guests' experience. I can't rave enough about this little oasis. I loved staying there.



The casitas have a happy, tropical color palette, and are nestled in a beautiful lush garden. The units have everything you need to be self sufficient: comfortable beds, bright bathrooms, wifi, fully equipped kitchens and a BBQ on your own private patio outside. If you're feeling lazy in the mornings, you can also order a great breakfast ahead of time from the front desk.



The beach is only minutes away, and restaurants and nightclubs are all in walking distance.