Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba
Bakval 20, Noord, Aruba
| +297 586 6654
Photo courtesy of Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Boardwalk Small Hotel ArubaAruba’s Palm Beach is known for its powdery white sand, tranquil blue waters—and sprawling full-service luxury resorts. Just steps away, the intimate Boardwalk Small Hotel is a laid-back alternative. Owned and operated by Belgian twin sisters Stephanie and Kimberly Rooijakkers, who were born on the island and spent their childhoods here, 14 casitas are scattered on the grounds of a former coconut plantation and individually decorated: studio, one-, and two-bedroom spaces are outfitted with bright pinks, yellows, and aquas, fully equipped kitchens, air-conditioning, and private patios with their own charcoal barbecues and hammocks. Breakfast offerings range from the local (think tropical fruit and house-made arepas) to the luxe (bottles of champagne), and can be delivered to your casita or beachside palapa, but with no restaurant on site lunch and dinner is up to you.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
over 4 years ago
Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba
Many travelers associated Aruba with mass tourism, all-inclusive resorts and cruise ships. I was determined to uncover the less explored side of the island, and ironically found the perfect base camp for my adventures right in the shadows of Aruba's high rise hotels.
Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba is owned by the lovely twins Kimberly and Stephanie, who were born on the island and lived there until they were six years old. Although they moved to Belgium after, they always spent their vacations back 'home' in the Caribbean, until they decided to come back for good to open Boardwalk. The sisters love their island and it shines through in every aspect of their guests' experience. I can't rave enough about this little oasis. I loved staying there.
The casitas have a happy, tropical color palette, and are nestled in a beautiful lush garden. The units have everything you need to be self sufficient: comfortable beds, bright bathrooms, wifi, fully equipped kitchens and a BBQ on your own private patio outside. If you're feeling lazy in the mornings, you can also order a great breakfast ahead of time from the front desk.
The beach is only minutes away, and restaurants and nightclubs are all in walking distance.
Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba is owned by the lovely twins Kimberly and Stephanie, who were born on the island and lived there until they were six years old. Although they moved to Belgium after, they always spent their vacations back 'home' in the Caribbean, until they decided to come back for good to open Boardwalk. The sisters love their island and it shines through in every aspect of their guests' experience. I can't rave enough about this little oasis. I loved staying there.
The casitas have a happy, tropical color palette, and are nestled in a beautiful lush garden. The units have everything you need to be self sufficient: comfortable beds, bright bathrooms, wifi, fully equipped kitchens and a BBQ on your own private patio outside. If you're feeling lazy in the mornings, you can also order a great breakfast ahead of time from the front desk.
The beach is only minutes away, and restaurants and nightclubs are all in walking distance.